Naperville Central boys golf tops Metea after strong round

Naperville Central boys golf is coming off a Senior Night win over Neuqua Valley and now look to continue that swing as they take on Metea Valley at the newly renovated Orchard Valley. Seven Redhawk golfers shoot under 40 to help secure a victory over the Mustangs.

After a win over Neuqua Valley, Naperville Central is back on the links as the Redhawks tee off against Metea Valley in hopes of adding more team points before the DVC tournament arrives. The Mustangs are coming off a loss to DeKalb the day prior. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

A pair of birdies to start the day

The first hole brings excitement as Christian Hay from Central sends his fairway shot right onto the green, and then finishes it off birdie style to go one under.

Metea’s Alex Reed answers by attempting a long birdie putt. Thanks to a strong tap, it hits the bottom of the cup.

Over to hole two, where Redhawk Ben Marker hopes to mark a good spot on the par three, the ball lands in his favor, and he settles for par. Marker shoots a 36, two strokes behind leader and teammate Owen Mack, who shoots the Hawks’ lowest score at 34.

Strong showing by both teams on hole six

Onto another par three, over at the sixth hole. Kaiden Shah gets a favorable tee shot that curves right into pin territory. The placement is a good one for the Mustang golfer because on his second shot he drains birdie. Shah shoots an even round of 36.

Central’s Tyler Sweda hopes to follow the same formula with his tee shot. It bounces on the green but just goes a bit off course. Though Sweda gets back on track on his second shot, and cleans up the mess with a par.

This hole six party continues for everyone, especially Metea. Brayden Morton hits the landing zone to get in a good putting position.

On hole nine, Reed hopes to end his day with a birdie, but it slows up too early. He still pars and golfs a 39 for Metea.

Naperville Central with a strong round to lock up win

Hay is also looking to go one under to end the round. He puts enough muscle on the putt but doesn’t get that break, so a par it is.

Redhawk Logan Greene bounces back on his second attempt by sending a bullet to the putting green. It gets a nice curve and roll, making the putting attempt much easier. That helps Greene to a par and a 38, one of seven redhawks to shoot in the 30’s as they take the win over the Mustangs.

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