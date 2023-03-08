Naperville Central boys gymnastics wins season opener at Glenbard East

It’s time to put some chalk on your hands as Naperville Central boys gymnastics opens up their 2023 season on the road at Glenbard East. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Pommel horse to start followed by the floor

We start with Naperville Central’s Tim Engman on the pommel horse as he starts out strong. Midway through his event he shows off his quick rotation. Engman gets a team high score of 6.2.

Moving onto the floor exercise with Brady Bechtel as his first run is a strong one. His final run is much similar giving him a team high score of 8.4.

Rings and vault events

Let’s move things to the air for the rings event. Glenbard East’s Vaden Srey impresses early on before attempting a double back tuck for his landing. Despite not sticking the landing, he still earns a 7.2, the best score on the rings.

Taking the action to the runway for the vault as Alex Cepeda attempts a front handspring sticking the landing getting a score of 6.4.

Next up on the vault is Tim Engman who gets some air on his front handspring earning him a score of 6.8, the best for Naperville Central.

Finishing with the P bar and the high bar

Moving forward to the P Bars with Vaden Srey who starts out in a handstand before rotating on the bars. He then builds up his momentum for a twisting dismount. Despite a tough landing he still scores an event best of 8.6.

Up next on the P Bars is Tim Engman who shows off his balance in a handstand before finishing his routine with a back tuck sticking the landing. He scores a team high of 7.2.

We finish the night on the high bar as Brady Bechtel rotates his hands midair. He then shows off his skills in the middle of the routine before flying off the bar nailing the finish.

Naperville Central starts their season off strong with a 115.7-110 win over Glenbard East.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!