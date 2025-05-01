Naperville Central boys lacrosse takes a high-scoring win over The Valley

We have some boys lacrosse action as Naperville Central takes the field looking for their first conference win of the season, hosting The Valley. The Valley is also hoping to snag conference win number one while looking to put behind a losing streak of eight games. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks soar to a strong start

The Redhawks start their attack right away with Grayson Hale shooting a long overhand shot that goes in for the opening goal of the game.

Back comes Central and Jack Schwartz, who nearly loses his balance but regains focus and bounces it in for a 2-0 lead.

The Valley gets two straight goals, the second one comes thanks to a heads-up play by Logan Reyrao, and this game is even at two apiece.

Central doesn’t blink, and neither does Patrick Cannon, who shows a beautiful sidearm goal. The Redhawks jump back in front at 3-2.

However, the Valley gets one back with Reyrao scoring his second goal of the game, and they trail 4-3 after one.

The scoring fest remains on tap for Naperville Central. Cannon is looking for a teammate to pass the ball to, but he’ll do it himself and displays his own “cannon” and it’s a 7-3 advantage for the Redhawks.

Football players can score goals too

Former defensive lineman Jake Stanish scoops up the loose ball and begins his transition up the field. He’s taking his talents to Vanderbilt this fall, but for now, he’s helping the offense for the lacrosse team, which includes firing in a bouncer of a goal.

Then Declan Burke fights off his defender before firing a laser into the back of the net and the Redhawks hold their largest lead of the game at 10-4.

The Valley turns into a new team in the second half, as Jacob Cullen finds the right side of the net and the Valley is down 10-5.

Jacob Cullen keeps the rally going with an aggressive sidearm shot as the team trails 10-6.

The Valley continues to pass the ball around the zone until Brock Culberson underhands his shot into the back of the net. A quick 3-0 run for the Warriors makes it an 11-8 deficit.

The Redhawks get a much-needed goal in the fourth quarter from James Fogarty to keep their lead at three.

A big run keeps The Valley within striking distance

The Valley does not quit and neither will Chris Veal, who fires a dart, and this 5-2 run the Valley has the The Valley down 12-10.

Naperville Central boys lacrosse picks up first conference win

The Redhawks are just too much to handle offensively all game long. Broden Oswald fires in a late goal to seal the deal. Naperville Central boys lacrosse picks up a tough 13-10 win over The Valley.

