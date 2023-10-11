Naperville Central boys soccer beats Metea 2-1 to clinch share of DVC title

Metea Valley travels to Naperville Central for a late-season DVC Matchup. The Redhawks with a win can clinch at least a share of the conference title for the second straight season. The Mustangs look to play spoiler and secure third place in the conference behind Central and Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Eli Jarrell reaches double-digit goal mark on the season

Redhawk sophomore Eli Jarrell finds some space in the middle to start but his shot is corralled by Ravi Shah.

Jarrell was involved early on but it wasn’t until 30 minutes in when this pass from Carter Adams finds him and his header gets past Shah who comes off his line trying to stop the play. It’s good for Jarrell’s 10th goal of the season.

Anthony Hildreth attacks Central with some pace before flicking it off to Michael Senese His shot is handled with ease though by Redhawk keeper Dylan Scott

Naperville Central boys soccer keeps firing away

Into the second half now, Carter Adams and Michael Cavalleri work together to free up Adams for a fiery shot that’s saved by the outstretched Shah. The game remains 1-0 despite Adams’ effort.

Michael DeFalco plays it from the corner, making some nice moves on the dribble and playing it back to Jarrell, whose shot ends in another big save for Shah in the net.

A long throw-in for Central pings off both a Redhawk and a Mustang but it eventually trickles to a patient Ludo Gallina who controls it and hits the empty side of the net for a 2-0 Central lead.

It’s set piece after set piece though as Metea’s Sahil Khare puts it right on the money for Abel Lopez who heads it in to halve the Central lead with just 12 minutes to go.

Redhawks clinch a share of the DVC title

Late in the match, Michael Senese has a dangerous free kick but the low ball is corralled by Scott, and Naperville Central boys soccer holds on to win 2-1 and finish 4-0-1 in DVC play, which is good enough to be named co-conference champions with Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!