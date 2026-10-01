Naperville Central boys soccer notches three goals in a shutout

We’re at Naperville Central this evening for some late-season boys soccer. The Warriors of Waubonsie Valley travel up Ogden Avenue to take on the Redhawks. Waubonsie sits third in DVC play while the Redhawks are fifth. With the season ending on the horizon, every game matters. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central starts fast

Early on in the match, the Redhawks apply offensive pressure. Logan Godfrey picks it up and sails it to Sebastian Martinez, who nicely sets up Matt Gagovski for the right-footer. Waubonsie netminder Nolan Watt collects it, keeping the game scoreless.

Off a corner from Jacob Adams, Parker Brignac gets ahold of the ball in traffic. Godfrey picks it up, and Waubonsie’s Evan Wojtowich tries to clear it. Gagovski fights for the ball, and his shot finds its way through the net. Central gets the first tally with 22 minutes left in the half.

The green and gold go the other way looking for a response. Lucas Garcia takes the corner and passes the ball to Yasser Gomez; he sends it back to a crossing Garcia, and the ball is cleared away. Benas Ramonas fields it and goes for the long strike.

Central’s keeper Sean VanBaalen knocks the ball away, then Warrior Evan Wojtowich picks up the rebound and sends it home. He’s called offside by the officials, so the goal does not count. Central remains up by one at halftime.

Redhawks fly away with the win

Now in the second half, the Hawks’ offensive momentum continues. Logan Godfrey finds Knox Held, who fires away, but his shot is stopped by Nolan Watt. Central’s Sebastian Martinez is in the mix and tries again for another shot, but it bounces off the netting.

The Central offense stays relentless. Calum Bohan speeds twenty yards down the field, finding Sebastian Martinez. He times his kick just right, and Brady Strang is there to finish the job. Central now has a two-goal advantage.

Just a few minutes later and the red and white are on the move again. Gagovski weaves through traffic and taps it over to Martinez. He goes for the near-post strike, and the ball finds the back of the net. Central leads by 3 late in the game.

The Warriors have one last chance to get on the board with Ramonas stepping up for the free kick. His attempt sails wide, and Central’s Wiktor Kopacki catches it. Naperville Central conquers Waubonsie 3-0, and they move up to third place in conference play. The Redhawks will next face Elgin on Thursday, while the Warriors travel to Plainfield Central on Saturday.

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