Naperville Central boys soccer shuts out Waubonsie Valley

The DVC slate for boys’ soccer is underway. Waubonsie Valley plays host to Naperville Central as both teams look to start conference play with a win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central finds the net in the first half

Starting the game 16 minutes. Patrick Bohan gets the ball outside of the box taking a shot that Abrahm Tiburcio pushes aside.

Just a minute later Eli Jarrell stands over a corner. He sends the ball in as it bounces to Carter Adams who heads the ball into the back of the net. 1-0 Naperville Central early on.

Naperville Central looking for a quick second. Once again it’s Carter Adams with a shot from range but saving and collecting is Tiburcio.

Waubonise looking for one last chance in the half. Tristan Mehra plays a ball into the path of Lachlan Ladd but his close-range effort is shut down by Dylan Scott. We go into halftime with the Red Hawks up by one.

The RedHawks stand tall in the second half

The Warriors start the second half strong. Lachlan Ladd dribbles past the RedHawk defense making a move taking a shot that is knocked out of play by Dylan Scott.

On the ensuing corner, Erik Maravillo sends the cross in finding the head of Cade Valek but Dylan Scott once again shuts down the opportunity keeping the Warriors off the board.

Time running out for the Warriors. Evan Wojtowich makes his way into the box but before he can take a shot Ryan Lafferty breaks up the play and the ball falls into the hands of Scott.

Carter Adams goal in the first half proved to be enough as Naperville Central shut out Waubonsie Valley by a score of 1-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!