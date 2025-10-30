Naperville Central boys soccer takes down West Aurora in boys soccer sectional semifinal

It’s a brisk evening on the pitch and we are at Naperville North for the boys’ soccer sectional semifinal, as number two seed Naperville Central takes on West Aurora. The Redhawks took on the Blackhawks last year’s sectional semi, where the Redhawks claimed victory on PKs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nine minutes into the match, Redhawks look to strike first. Ryan Gervase picks up the loose ball from West Aurora; and passes to Matias Jacobs. Eli Jarrell gets a hold of the rebound, but it’s just wide.

West tries to respond. Gavin Aguirre is at the helm for the throw-in. Mike Morrow fields the ball and strikes it toward the goal, but Redhawks keeper Sean VanBaalen gets the stop and we’re still scoreless.

Eli Jarrell breaks the scoring seal

After a few off-target attempts from West Aurora, Naperville Central counters at the twenty-sixth minute mark. Off the corner kick from Ben Wilcox, Jarrell’s low header to the lower left corner is a success as he dinks the ball in! Central breaks the deadlock first, up 1-nil.

Time is winding down in the first half with three minutes left. Central gets the free kick, Cal Bohan connects with Michael White, White goes for the long strike and slots it in! We head into the break with Central up 2-0.

Now in the second half, Central is thirsty for more. Jarrell gains control off the throw in from Gervase. He puts his firepower on it as West Aurora’s Luis Garcia’s strong hands get the stop.

The Redhawks stand tall in the second to move on in the Central soccer sectional

The Blackhawks look for any lifeline. Adrian Hernandez steps right up for the free kick, and in the crossfire, Redhawks goalie Sean VanBaalen makes a great save, keeping the Blackhawks off the board!

With time running out, West’s Just Sadi takes the corner. Teammate Adrian Hernandez tries to chip it in but VanBaalen pounces on it! The Redhawks get the win 2-0, and they advance to the sectional final this Friday at 5:30pm to take on top seeded Naperville North!

