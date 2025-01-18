Naperville Central boys swimming defeats Metea for second straight DVC win

It’s time for a DVC boys swimming dual between the hosts Naperville Central and Metea Valley. Both teams competed in conference action last week, with the Redhawks taking down DeKalb, while the Mustangs fell to Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central boys swimming and Metea Valley get the night started with AJ Landorf getting first

We start with the 100-yard butterfly where Naperville Central is off to a strong start with AJ Landorf taking the lead and finishing the race at 55.91 seconds, maintaining a three-second lead over the second-place finisher Brian Dai. Mustangs Colin Louden and Alex Liu secure third and fourth respectively.

Now we move to the longest race of the night the 500-yard freestyle, where Redhawk Grant James takes the lead and maintains it throughout the entire race, showing a true test of both endurance and speed. He ends with a time of 5:16.00, Redhawk Aksel Thakkar gets second place at 5:25.50. Mustang Leonardo Gomez gets third place.

Diving into the first relay race of the night, the 200-yard freestyle relay, we see both the Redhawks and the Mustangs are neck to neck here at the start. Still, Naperville Central takes the lead with Alexander Ung, Robert Hargrove, Vincent Antonietti, and Keanu Yoshikawa finishing in first place at 1:35.29. The Mustang team of Louden, Jonas Reddington, Ryan Williams, and Liu are just behind in second place at 1:37.14. Third and fourth place also goes to the Redhawks, which record times of 1:37.60 and 1:38.34.

The Redhawks win a second straight DVC swimming contest

We are now on the 100-yard backstroke where AJ Landorf takes an early lead and keeps it till the end, finishing in first place with a time of 56.71 seconds. He ends four seconds faster than Central’s Kenesei Bercel in second place, while Mustang Alex Bounds gets third at 1:01.89.

Finishing the night off with the last event, the 100-yard breaststroke. Hargrove starts off strong for the Red and White and never looks back. He ends in first place with a time of 1:04.26. It’s a Redhawk podium sweep with Noah Szczech and Leo Zhang in second and third respectively. Naperville Central boys swimming dominates against Metea Valley, winning the DVC contest 149-42.