Naperville Central boys swimming secures conference victory over Metea Valley

Diving into more DVC action as Naperville Central boys swimming hosts Metea Valley. The Mustangs look to build off their triangular meet against Naperville North and Benet Academy. For the Redhawks, it’s their first conference action of the new year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks with a good showing on the diving boards

It’s all Redhawks on the diving boards as Redhawk Daniel Bivol attempts a one-and-a-half somersault tuck. Bivol’s beautiful dive helps secure third place with 163.90 points.

Redhawk Emerson Wood’s second round dive, a forward two and one-half somersault tuck. Wood’s dive gives him a good score as he goes on to finish in second place with 171.80 points.

Central diver Noah Pickett is attempting a forward two-and-a-half somersault pike. The Redhawk’s great dive helps him secure first place with 251 points.

Colin Louden brings Metea a win in the 200-yard freestyle

Moving into the swim portion of the meet, with the 200-yard freestyle. Central’s Grant James is able to get ahead of the pack. Mustang Colin Louden is keeping pace. The two go on to extend their lead and don’t look back as the race goes down to the wire. In a photo finish, Mustang Louden reaches the wall first in 1:47.25 seconds, half a second faster than the Redhawk. Ben Mattson secures third place for Central as Metea’s Reddington finishes in fourth place.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Redhawk Grant Baboyian has a slight advantage early on. The Redhawk goes on to extend his lead as he reaches the wall in 56.27 seconds for the first-place finish. Grant James finishes in second for the Redhawks as Om Dey takes the third-place spot. Baboyian also won the 50 free earlier in the night.

It’s a tight start early in the 500-yard freestyle as Metea’s Charlie Wisker has a narrow lead over teammate Nicolas Delgado. Later on, Wisker extends his lead for the Mustangs and holds onto his lead for the first-place finish. Wisker finishes in 5:16, three seconds faster than fellow Mustang, Nicolas Delgado, who secures the second-place finish just ahead of Redhawk Charlie Thakkar.

Naperville Central boys swimming soars to first conference win

Ending things off with the 200-yard freestyle relay. Things start off with Central’s George Zenow and Metea’s Alex Bounds neck-and-neck as Vincent Antonietti dives in for the Redhawks, followed by Dylan Gargas of Metea. Antonietti goes on and extends the lead for the Redhawks as the Mustangs continue to apply the pressure. Going down the stretch, Redhawk anchor leg Grant James reaches the wall for the first-place finish. Zenow, Antonietti, Ben Mattson, and James finish in 1:33.44 for Central as Metea’s group of Bounds, Gargas, Sean Siwick,i and Louden finish just behind them at 1:34 seconds.

The Redhawks close out the night with victories in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay. Naperville Central gets the DVC victory over Metea Valley, 124-58.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!