Naperville Central boys swimming takes down Metea Valley for a DVC win

Naperville Central boys swimming hosts a DVC matchup against The Mustangs of Metea Valley High School.

Naperville Central boys swimming does well in the 200-yard events

The first event of the night is the 200-yard Medley Relay. The relay itself is led by Redhawk James Behrend swimming past Mustangs Alex Bounds and Nicolas Delgado. Behrend, along with Robert Hargrove, Sam Lendzion, and Max Goesttsch would win the event with a time of 1:41.61 secs.

To the 200-yard freestyle. There’s a triple lead between Redhawks Ronan Barrett, Patrick Stern, and Aaron Hunter. Near the end, Ronan comes close, but it’s Patrick Stern who wins the event with a time of 1:54.16 secs.

The 200-yard events continue with the 200 IM. In lane 7 Redhawk Alan Urbonavicius gets a nice lead, unfortunately for Alan, his fellow Redhawk buddy Xander Faith would take home the win with a time of 2:18.17 secs.

Redhawks and Mustangs continue to duel it out in the 50-yard free

Up next is the 50 Yard Freestyle. As fast as the event is, it ends quickly with Redhawk Max Goettsch taking home the win with a time of 21.70 secs.

Swimming ahead to the 100-yard backstroke. Mustang Alex Liu is swimming in between Redhawks James Behrend in lane 5 and Patrick Stern in lane 3. However, it’s James Behrend of Naperville Central winning the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:06.58 secs.

The next event is the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Redhawks Parker Fults and Noah Szczech are neck in neck at the start along with Metea Valley’s Matthew Henkle. It was a close one for both Parker and Noah, but Noah wins the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.56.

Naperville Central swims away with a DVC win

The final event of the night is the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. Redhawks Aaron Hunter and Patrick Stern get off to a good start. However, it is Patrick Stern, James Behrend, Sam Lendzion, and Max Goettsch who finished the event with a time of 3:24.92 secs.

Naperville Central boys swimming pulls away with a major DVC win, by a score of 151-29.