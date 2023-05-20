Naperville Central boys volleyball beats Metea Valley once again in a competitive three sets

Naperville Central boys volleyball comes away with its third victory over Metea Valley after three thrilling sets. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We got Naperville Central at home taking on Metea Valley in boys volleyball. This is the third matchup between these teams after Central won the first two games.

Bartosz Chmielewski key in Metea Valley’s set two win

After Metea won the first set, we jump ahead to the second where Hudson Warnes gets a kill to give the Redhawks a 20-19 lead.

Central now down by one, but Bander Aldoshan jumps up for the spike to tie the game up at 25.

Mustangs answer back with Bartosz Chmielewski getting a monster kill.

The second set ends up being a thriller and Chmielewski comes in for another spike that ends up winning the set for Metea 29-27. We go to set three.

Naperville Central finishes the job in third set

Now in the final set, Ryan Da Silva gets a kill of his own as the Mustangs trail by one.

Later on, Redhawks lead by five and they extend it to six with Lucas Johnson rising up for a powerful spike.

Match point for Central. Hudson Warnes is able to seal the deal with a kill and after a competitive three sets, the Redhawks defeat the Mustangs once again.

