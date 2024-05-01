Naperville Central boys volleyball defeats Metea for second straight DVC win

Naperville Central boys Volleyball travels to Metea Valley for a DVC volleyball matchup. Both teams look to grab another conference win as the season hits the midway point. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central takes an early first set lead over Metea

Henry Allman gets an early kill for the Redhalkws that takes a deflection off the block and Metea Valley libero Aariz Hashwani is unable to get a touch.

Points later, Logan McGrath stuffs Kyle Petrusch which sparks momentum for Naperville Central as they lead 6-4.

Metea Valley’s offense gets going with a kill from Shafique Mohammed, as it just catches the end line.

Shriyan Battula is up for another kill slamming it down for the Mustangs, trailing 11-6.

Ryder Erdmann’s kill gets dug out by Hashwani, but the Redhawks set it back up. Isaac Merz gets the kill hitting into the block of Metea Valley and falls out of play.

Mustangs drawing closer, get another kill from Mohammed. He tips the ball to the back right corner of the court for the kill. Mustangs trail 14-10.

Allman keeps the RedHawks ahead as he explodes with excitement after a kill. Naperville Central leads 17-12.

Shafique Mohammed and Metea Valley mount a comeback

Keeping it close, Mohammed cannot be stopped. Om Patel feeds Mohammed for another kill as the Mustangs keep attacking.

It’s Battula who gets in on the Metea Valley offense. His Kill gets the Mustangs within three, trailing 19-16.

The middle, Om Kota, keeps the rally of points coming for the Mustangs. After being down by as many as seven they only trail by one. 20-19.

Setter Aayush Ghorad settled down the Mustang crowd winning a point on a setter dump.

A back-and-forth rally with bodies flying around the court ends with a Mohammed kill, igniting a Mustang comeback as they tie it at 23.

Naperville Central boys volleyball escapes the first set against Metea

In the end, Zachary Hurd puts down the final kill in the set as Naperville Central comes away with a 28-26 win.

In the opening point of set one, Erdmann’s kill puts the Redhawks in front early on.

Mohammed puts down a huge kill that nearly hits the 10-foot line with no block presences at the net for Naperville Central. It’s back and forth as the game is tied at four.

Merz catching fire in the second set is set up for a kill, extending the Redhawks’ lead to 10-7.

Just as the lead looked to be getting away from the Mustangs, Petrusch gets up and puts down a kill with the Mustangs only trailing by one, 11-10.

The block is late for the Mustangs and Merz capitalizes. His kill keeps Naperville Central up 15-13.

Battula’s top spin serve gets Naperville Central’s serve receive out of system, with an ace as the Mustangs knock on the door.

Allman makes it alright for the Redhawks

Mustangs go to Mohammed late who is trying to force a third set. His kill makes it 22-19 in favor of the Redhawks.

Allman’s lightly hit attack pushes Mohammed to the back end line forcing the Mustangs to scramble. This sends the ball out of reach and falls for the game-winning point.

Naperville Central picks up the set two win 25-19 as they win in straight sets and get to .500 in the conference at 2-2.