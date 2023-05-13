Naperville Central boys water polo comes away with decisive quarterfinal victory over Metea Valley

Naperville Central boys water polo pours it on in the second half en route to a dominant quarterfinal victory over Metea Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

We got a sectional quarterfinal matchup with the Metea Valley Mustangs versus the Naperville Central Redhawks. The winner will go onto the semifinals on Friday.

Naperville Central gets off to good start

Redhawks off to a nice start. 30 seconds in, Zach Gabel is able to put them on the board. Naperville Central boys water polo up 1-0.

Goalie Ross DeZur has the ball and he throws a pretty long pass to Henry LaPerna. He fires it into the back of the net to make it a two-goal lead.

Mustangs looking for the answer and they get one as Connor Conley is able to put in their first goal of the game. They trail by three at the end of the first quarter.

Redhawks extending their advantage

Central hoping to extend its lead and it does just that with Mason Schmitt taking the long pass. He tallies another goal to extend the lead to 5-1.

Redhawks hungry for more. This time some great ball movement leads to Jack Gervase skipping it in. They’re up by five now.

Central pulls away in the second half

In the second half, MV now down by ten, but it looks to make up some ground. Matthew Henkle finds Youssef El Touny who goes top shelf to cut it nine.

However, Central keeps pouring it on in the fourth. AJ Landorf gets involved in the offense as he puts his team up 14-3 with four minutes left.

Connor Conley gets a goal of his own, but it’s too little, too late. Redhawks come away with the victory and will head to the semifinal to face Waubonsie Valley.

