Naperville Central boys water polo controls sectional semi win over Hinsdale Central from the start

The boys water polo sectional semi final round is ready at Neuqua Valley with Naperville Central, led by Hall of Fame coach Bill Salentine taking on Hinsdale Central. The Red Devils pulled a shocking 11-10 upset over Waubonsie Valley in the quarterfinals. Naperville Central took down St. Charles North by a 14-7 score to earn a spot in the semis. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central shows its strength from the opening whistle

The Redhawks want to keep Hinsdale from getting any confidence from the start and ten seconds into the contest James Behrend scores the first goal of the game.

On the next Naperville Central possession, the Redhawks strike again. Ronan Barrett tosses a pass to AJ Landorf who fires in the goal. Naperville Central up 2-0 in a blink.

Just under a minute in the opening quarter Sam Lendzion gets a pass and fights to get the ball into the net. The Redhawks are rolling early and setting the tone with a 3-0 lead.

Still in the first quarter and 4-0 now, Jack Gervase fakes out the defense and launces a rocket into the top corner. Naperville Central in complete control early with a 5-0 lead.

The Redhawk defense keeps the Red Devils at bay

Hinsdale Central needs to get some offense going to have any chance. Jack Driscoll goes for a long range attempt but Vinny Antonetti makes the save to keep the shutout alive.

Still in the first quarter and the Redhawks quickly move the ball up the pool. Ross DeZur takes the pass and lobs one over the head of the goalie to keep the scoring spree going. 6-0 Naperville Central.

In the final minutes of the first quarter, Jack Driscoll bounces one in for the goal to get the Red Devils on the board. He would add his second goal just a few moments later to give Hinsdale some life.

But Naperville Central responds quickly with a goal from Henry LaPerna. The Redhawks head to the halftime break with a 9-2 lead.

Naperville Central secures its spot in the sectional championship

The story remains the same in the second half, Aaron Weaver gets into the scoring column for Naperville Central as the lead expands to 11-2.

Later in the third, Henry LaPerna swims the ball in before hitting James Behrend for the one timer goal. A game high five goals on the night for Behrend.

Hinsdale Central does get some offense going in the second half. Ethan Young rises and fires for a goal to keep the game within single digits.

However, Naperville Central dominates from start to finish as Brian Schlessinger helps put the exclamation point on the game. Naperville Central boys water polo defeats Hinsdale Central 17-6 to advance to the sectional championship. The Redhawks will face the top seed Naperville North in the finals.