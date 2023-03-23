Naperville Central boys water polo cruises to a 12-5 win over Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central boys water polo dominates Neuqua Valley from beginning to end to pick up 12-5 win at home. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

We’re back in the pool at Naperville Central High School for some boys water polo action. We’ve got another DVC dual between the Redhawks and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Neuqua enters this matchup at 3-3 overall as it looks for its first conference win. The Redhawks sit at 4-2.

Naperville Central with a big first quarter

The Redhawks look to strike first early. They deliver some nice passing and Quinten Sanders guides the ball in to put them in front 1-0.

It’s Henry LaPerna’s turn to get involved as he converts on this shot for the goal to extend the lead to two.

Still in the first quarter, Neuqua Valley trails 3-0, but is looking for a spark on offense. Declan Puacz(poo-az) puts some power on this throw and gets the Wildcats on the board. They trail 5-1 to end the first.

Ross DeZur defending the net

To the second quarter we go and it’s LaPerna looking for his second goal. He’s able to get it and the Redhawks go up by five.

Central gets called for a foul and it’s a penalty shot for the Wildcats. But Ross DeZur saves Austin Olson’s shot for the Redhawks to maintain their lead.

That would not deter the Wildcats as they continue to push. Declan Puacz(poo-az) scores his second goal of the game and they trail 7-2.

The clock is winding down in the second quarter as the Redhawks push for another goal. Mason Schmitt delivers a nice lob shot as time expires. They lead by six at the half.

Redhawks continuing to share the ball

We begin the third quarter and the Redhawks don’t miss a beat offensively with pretty passing and Schmitt puts it in to make it 9-2.

Chris Cottrill feeds it to Geno Valente and he gets this skip shot to go. The Wildcats trail 10-3 as we move into the fourth.

Central comes away with the victory

Ross DeZur delivers a long pass to the other end of the pool as his team looks to take advantage. Mason Schmitt lobs it towards the net and Quinten Sanders taps it in for a hat-trick. The Redhawks cruise to a 12-5 win at home and remain undefeated in conference play.

