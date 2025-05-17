Naperville Central boys water polo pulls away from Metea Valley in IHSA Sectional Quarterfinal win

It’s a Sectional Quarterfinal matchup at Naperville North as third-seeded Naperville Central boys water polo takes on sixth-seeded Metea Valley. The winner punches a ticket to the semifinal against Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central boys water polo jumps out to a five-goal lead against Metea Valley

Central already leads 1-0, but Metea’s Eli Peterson answers from the corner with a shot that finds the back of the net to tie the game at one.

Naperville Central looks to take the lead as James Behrend fires on goal, but his shot is denied by Mustang goalie Owen Bickner.

Both goalies continue to shine early, as Central’s Vinny Antonietti comes up with a big save on Jake MacLeod’s attempt.

A few minutes later, Braeden Piwowar capitalizes for Central with a strong shot into the net to give the Redhawks a 3-1 lead.

Metea answers back, as Colin Louden picks up the loose ball and sneaks it past Antonietti to cut into the deficit.

With just under four minutes left in the first, Behrend tries to score again, but Bickner makes another impressive stop to keep it a one-goal game.

Antonietti then finds Piwowar down the pool, who battles for possession and launches a powerful shot for a 4-2 Redhawks lead.

AJ Landorf adds to the momentum for Central, scoring again as the Redhawks end the first period with a commanding 7-2 lead.

Redhawks keep the attack going and lead the IHSA Boys Water Polo Quarterfinal 13-4 at the break

Central keeps the pressure on to start the second, with Behrend lofting a shot over Bickner’s head for another goal.

Metea looks for a response as Alex Bounds takes a shot, but Antonietti knocks it away. Bounds gets another chance moments later and scores with a low shot into the net.

Cullen Potter connects with Landorf, who scores again for Central to make it 10-3.

The scoring continues as Behrend finds space and fires a shot into the net for another Redhawk point.

With time winding down in the half, Elliot Skly goes over the top with a perfectly placed shot to close the second period. Central leads 13-4 at the break.

Behrend scores again, and the Redhawks move on to face Waubonsie Valley

Into the third, Behrend wastes no time, opening the half with another goal for Naperville Central.

Weston Schmitt finds Will Tucker, who buries the shot into the corner to continue the Redhawks’ scoring streak.

In the fourth quarter, Skly finds Wylie Mease on the right wing, and he places a shot into the far corner for a goal.

The Mustangs show some late fight as Louden unleashes a rocket from the wing for Metea’s final goal of the game.

But the night belongs to Naperville Central, who take the sectional quarterfinal 18-7 over Metea Valley. The Redhawks advance to the semifinals to face Waubonsie Valley.