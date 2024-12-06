Naperville Central boys wrestling rolls over Neuqua Valley in conference opener

Defending DVC conference and regional champs, Naperville Central begins the conference portion of the wrestling season at home against Neuqua Valley. Last season the Redhawks soared to a 69-0 win over the Wildcats. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Nick Olvera helps the Redhawks early

The meet starts at 165 pounds, with Redhawk Nick Olvera wrestling Wildcat Giuseppe Caprio. Olvera is fighting to get those top points but once he does, he takes full control of the match and wins via tech fall to start the meet strong for the Hawks.

At 175 Henry Rydwelski from Central shows an aggressive double-leg takedown on Neuqua’s Isaiah Strange. Rydwelski turns strange on his back and waits for the official to tap the mat for the pin and another six points.

Naperville Central wrestling soars to a win

To 126 with Jake Moore from Naperville Central putting Brady Podracky in the half Nelson and hold him down long enough for the fall, adding to the Central team total.

At 138 Vince Bern helps the Redhawks by racking up all the points he can in his match on Sami Sarwar and wins by tech fall.

Nick Pape gives Neuqua Valley its lone match win

The Wildcats earn a victory at 157 pounds with Nick Pape pinning Yusuf Sikander, but this meet was all Redhawks from the start as Naperville Central wins 68-6 over Neuqua Valley.

