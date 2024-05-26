Naperville Central captures its first girls soccer sectional title since 1995 over Plainfield North

Naperville Central is back in the girls soccer sectional final after an upset win over over rival Naperville North. Now standing in front of the Hawks, and their first sectional title since 1995 is defending sectional champion, Plainfield North. The Tigers pulled off the upset over top seeded Lockport and are back in the sectional final for only the second time in program history. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both defenses come out aggressive

The Tigers make a push to strike first. However, the Central defense, with Lauren Thorne’s decisive action, keeps them in check, demonstrating the Redhawk’s resilience.

The Tigers are back once again, with Katelyn Haiser making moves, but Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett denies her shot.

Now the Redhawks look to score but the Tiger defense steps up with Mackenzie Harriman just kicking the ball away from Emerson Burke.

The Hawks are back, and after a few passes, Becca Ruggiero shoots to the left corner, and it goes in for the first goal of the game. It’s 1-0 Redhawks going into the halftime break.

Naperville Central keeps the the strong defensive soccer display going, and Emma Russell runs in and stops the Plainfield North threat.

Plainfield North starts the second half strong

Corner kick time for the Hawks. A goal is possible but Brianna Mahoney for Plainfield North dives for the save to keep it a one goal game.

The Tigers finally get their chance with Grier Isaacson sets up Lauren Mrugala, and she fires to the top right corner, and this game is tied at one.

Becca Ruggierop scores from long distance

With a swift counterattack, the Redhawks look to regain the lead. Emerson Burke kicks to Becca Ruggiero, who takes a daring shot from the 15-yard line, and it’s a goal for Ruggiero. An unbelievable shot puts the Redhawks in a 2-1 lead as Central hopes to run out the clock.

Plainfield North with one final chance but Hackett continues her impressive game in net with another save. For the first time since 1995 Naperville Central is the girls soccer sectional champions after a 2-1 win over Plainfield North girls soccer. The Redhawks will face St. Charles North in the supersectionals.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!