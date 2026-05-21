Naperville Central earns the DVC outdoor boys track and field title

Naperville Central welcomes the five other DVC opponents in the annual boys track and field outdoor conference championship meet. The final test for these athletes before the sectional round and the quest for state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley rules the long jump

Starting with the long jump, where Shawn Kyereh from Naperville North makes a strong leap at 21′ 7.5″ to land in the top five. The Huskie also wins the triple jump to cap off a big night for the sophomore.

Right behind him at 21′ 6″ is Zoelen Terry from Metea Valley, who finishes in sixth place for the Mustangs.

Cracking the top three is Naperville Central senior Finn Schultz, who is fired up about his jump of 21′ 9.5″ to land in third place.

Neuqua Valley steals the show with three athletes in the top four. Bryson Pierre takes fourth place while standout Daniel Robinson is the DVC champ. Senior Marcus Magee takes second and celebrates a new PR with a distance of 22′ 4.5″.

Moving from jumping horizontally to jumping vertically with the pole vault. Connor Tran from Neuqua Valley, who won the DVC a year ago, looks good again with a height of 13 feet, nine inches. It’s a new personal best for the sophomore, who ends up tied for second place.

Naperville North junior Reggev BenDror clears 13 feet, three inches, finishing in the top five.

Matthew Crane from Waubonsie Valley joins Connor Tran in second place as he also vaults over 13’9 for the Warriors.

The DVC champion is Neuqua Valley senior Rogan Nelson. The Wildcat tops out at 14′ 2.75″ to give Neuqua another first-place finish.

Naperville Central junior Ben Blank helps the Redhawks keep pace, finishing first in both the shot put and the discus. Waubonsie Valley has the top three finishers in the high jump, thanks to Ishmaiah Elliott in first, Cole Woolard in second, and Avanish Bawadhankar in third place.

Excitement on the track in the relays

The track events begin with the 4X800 relay, where Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley battle for the front of the pack. The Warriors hold a narrow lead at the final handoff. Sam Parker, the anchor for Neuqua, pulls away in the final 200 meters to help his team of Sachin Shivakumar, Jesse Gudauskas, and Reyaansh Bhagat finish in first place with Waubonsie in second.

The next race is the 4X100-meter relay with runners sprinting down the track. Naperville North holds on to its lead and crosses the line in first. Jayke Collins, Mason Hill, Jude Knechtel, and Andrew Hebron earn the win for the Huskies. It’s another second-place finish for Waubonsie Valley.

Stretching out for the 3200 meters. Anish Bhagwat from Neuqua, Derek Williamson from Central, Simon Reckamp from North, and Toby Silder from Central are near the front with a few laps to go. Williamson turns on the jets in the last lap and pulls away for the win. Reckamp finishes in second with Bhagwat in third.

The hurdles are out for the 110-meter race. It’s a battle to the finish line, eventually won by David Igbalajobi from Metea in a time of 14.61. Mason Hill from Naperville North is just two-tenths of a second behind, followed by Nehemiah Jones from Waubonsie. Daniel Robinson from Neuqua Valley adds another win in the 100-meter dash.

The Redhawks race out to the team lead

Naperville Central picks up another distance win in the 800 meters, where Lukas Probst pulls away from Braedon Koerner from Waubonsie. Shreyas Meyer and Charlie Minott from North are not far behind.

The 4X200 relay provides the Redhawks with another first-place finish, with the home team leading throughout the race. Eron Kennedy, Ryan Jacobson, Vince Barcelona, and James Vent outpace the competition with Waubonsie Valley once again taking second place and Metea Valley in third.

Metea Valley picks up a trio of wins

Metea Valley’s Henry Faber won the DVC indoor 400 meters and is back after a month-long injury to defend his title in the outdoor. The Mustang holds off a hard charge from Naperville Central junior Kyle Clark, Edward Mason from Neuqua, and Jordan Rich from Waubonsie in fourth.

In the 1600 meters, it’s a pack of talented runners leading the way at the midway point of the race. Vaughn Scherer and Manny Najera from Naperville Central are in front, but it’s still anyone’s race. Neuqua junior Jesse Gudauskas eventually pulls ahead and maintains his lead down the home stretch. Jackson Truty from Naperville North takes third with Reyaansh Bhagat from Neuqua in fourth.

David Igbalajobi from Metea is back in the 300 hurdles and looking to sweep the two hurdle races. Despite a minor hamstring injury, the Mustang sets a new PR with a time of 38.84 to take another first-place medal. Mason Hill is second once again with fellow Huskie Prabhnoor Wadhwa in third and Jason Goode from DeKalb in fourth.

Nearing the end of the meet, the 200 meters features an exciting finish with Henry Faber, Kyle Clark, Edward Mason, and Daniel Robinson. But the winner is Jackson Kraft from Waubonsie, who comes from the outside lane to cross the line first at 22.12, just ahead of Faber and Clark. Colin Ford from Waubonsie finishes in fourth.

Naperville Central lifts the DVC boys track and field outdoor trophy

The 4X400 meter relay wraps up the night. Naperville Central has already secured the team championship, but plenty of pride is on the line in the final race. The Redhawk group of Drake Wang, Vince Barcelona, James Vent, and Lukas Probst looks to add a third relay win for Central, with Waubonsie Valley and Metea Valley hot on their heels. The Warrior team of Chase Hunley, Aasim Mohammed, Logan Dunlap III, and Jordan Rich hang on to earn the victory, moving into second place in the team standings after a thrilling night of competition.

Naperville North finishes in third, with Neuqua in fourth and Metea in fifth. Naperville Central celebrates with a lap around the track with the 2026 DVC boys track and field outdoor championship trophy.