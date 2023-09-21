Naperville Central ends the boys golf regular season with one stroke victory over Neuqua Valley

Naperville Central shows up to the Bolingbrook Country Club in style as the Redhawks look to end the boys golf regular season with a perfect conference record against Neuqua Valley. They face tough challenge from the Wildcats who are celebrating senior night and hope to bounce back after a loss to Waubonsie Valley to start the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Redhawks flap their wings on hole one

Zach Boyton gets things started on hole with a chip that takes a roll all the way into the cup for a par. Boyton ends his day as Central’s fourth-best golfer with a 45.

Staying on the first hole and Ryan Kong tries out on a long birdie attempt and it finds the target. What a start for the Redhawks!

More birds are having fun early on. Freshman Graeme Cavanagh tests out the wedge shot that takes a favorable bounce and rolls towards the pin. Cavanagh golfs a 41.

Neuqua Valley takes a turn to have some fun as Brady Chung’s fairway shot gets a bit of hangtime and lands on the green to set up a par.

On hole number four we have Redhawk Joe Cerney, who golfed a 31 earlier this week. He gets a nice tee shot that hits the fringe around the green. Cerney leads the way with a 37.

His teammate Matt Sims also golfs in the 30 zone as this par maintains his score of 38. The second best round for Central.

Ryan Watson turns it on for the Cats

Back to another Wildcat, and it’s Ryan Watson with a good tee shot that hits the dance floor. Watson pars the hole.

His strong swing continues hole seven by putting that ball where he wants and walking away with a score of 38.

On the final hole, Chung for Neuqua putts his way to a solid round at 41 after sinking the par to end his day.

Parth Vora gets cooking late. He may not like his approach on this shot but he still gets onto the green golfs a strong score of 39.

41 is a lucky number

Ryan Kong rolls his way to a three-way tie for the third best Redhawk score with a 41 as that performance from Kong, Alex Ung, and Graeme Cavanagh help the Hawks eek out a one-stroke win and secure an undefeated regular season in the DVC. Up next is the conference tournament at Blackberry Oaks as Naperville Central is in the driver’s seat for the DVC crown.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!