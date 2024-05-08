Naperville Central ends the girls soccer DVC slate with a win over Metea Valley

Metea Valley is ready and excited to take the pitch for the final conference game of the girls soccer season. The Mustangs still have a shot for their third straight DVC title with a win and a Naperville North loss. They sit at 3-1 in the conference and are coming off a 4-1 win over Waubonsie Valley. Naperville Central is the final conference opponent and comes in winning four out of its six previous matchups, so a spoiler role is more than possible. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Jessica Terada strikes first with a header

In the first half, it’s corner kick time for Metea Valley. Kyleigh Jannisch places it in the right spot where Jessica Terada heads it in to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead.

Next time around, Cyndie Bayless finds the ball looking for another Metea Valley goal, but Chloe Mowry kicks it away to keep it a one goal game.

Naperville Central’s Bella Brozek has a free-kick opportunity, but Alyssa Gluting runs into your frame for an immediate save for the Mustangs.

Now the Hawks have a penalty kick and Emerson Burke takes advantage by kicking to the left corner and this game is deadlocked at one.

Bella Brozek gives the Redhawks the lead

The Hawks are back for more and Brozek puts some air on that ball and floats over Gluting’s head and into the back of the net. Redhawks take the lead 2-1 heading into the break.

Come the second half, the Mustangs and Jannisch need a goal but Erin Hackett denies access to keep the one-goal advantage.

Central is in search for some insurance and despite Brozek’s shot being initially denied, there’s Becca Ruggiero in the right spot for another Redhawk goal. It’s 3-1 and then here comes the stormy weather that forces a brief delay.

The game resumes with 21 minutes to go which gives the Mustangs some time and Isabelle Leofanti sees the target but her strike goes too high.

However, they won’t quit. Lucy Burk tires out a strike for herself. The ball is deflected, but Lily Senese comes to the rescue with a goal, which gives the Mustangs a chance as they trail 3-2.

Naperville Central girls soccer holds on for big win

Metea with one final chance to tie the game but Hackett is there for the save and shuts the door. The Redhawks pick up a big time 3-2 win to end the regular season on a high note. The Mustangs will be a two seed in the Plainfield North sectional while Central is the seven seed.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!