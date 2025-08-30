Naperville Central Flag Football defeats Rosary in the program’s first-ever IHSA contest

It’s time for our first-ever IHSA Flag Football highlight, with Naperville Central hosting the Rosary Royals. It’s just the second year that the IHSA has offered the sport, and it’s the first year that our local teams are competing. Central, Naperville North, and Benet will all field squads this fall. Rosary enters its second year as a team and lost to Yorkville in the 2024 Regional Semis. All games are 12-minute quarters, with a form of a running clock. Permanent first downs are at the 20 and 40-yard lines. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Malia Shen records a pick-six on the first snap for Naperville Central Flag Football

On the very first play of Redhawk Flag Football history, Rosary rolls out to the right, and throws, but it’s bobbled and into the hands of Central’s Malia Shen! The senior, who also shines on the soccer team, makes her presence felt right away on the football field! Can’t draw up a better start, Central leads 6-0 after a missed 1-point attempt.

Rosary is back with possession, Clara Bello takes the snap and heads upfield with an option to pitch. She darts inside, cuts back to the sideline, securing a big Royal first down at the Redhawk 42-yard line.

After forcing a turnover on downs, Central now has the ball on offense. Lyla Hope takes the snap, hands it off to Rosena Mazza, who reverses it to Nicole Smith! The senior has green grass in front of her, taking the ball all the way across midfield.

After both sides get stopped a couple of times on offense, we’re now at the opening of the second quarter. Hope takes the snap, rolls to the right, and finds Maya Stohner in the flat, who takes it upfield for a first down.

Hope drops back to pass and lofts one deep downfield into tight coverage. Rosary’s Zoe Mesner picks it off and gets immediately tackled by Stohner.

Redhawks move the ball well in the air through quarterback Lyla Hope

The Royals can’t muster anything on offense and are now forced to punt. Smith receives it, looks for some room, and is off. She takes Central’s first-ever punt return 25 yards and deep into Rosary territory.

Halfway through the second, the Redhawks look to take advantage of good field position. Hope steps into the throw and finds Shen on the corner route. Shen muscles her way to the five-yard line for a nice gain.

On the next play, the Redhawk QB does a great job finding her center in Elizabeth Delbosque. Hopes pass is perfect, and Delbosque reels it in; she’s also the lone Redhawk to have in-game IHSA experience, after playing for Romeoville High School.

After a missed conversion, Central leads 12-0. Rosary gets a spark here with a nice pass from Bello to Elizabeth Tolentino, who reels it in over her shoulder!

More stout defense helps guide Naperville Central past Rosary in the IHSA Flag Football season opener

The Royals are driving on offense, but not for long! It’s Shen, AGAIN, with another Redhawk interception. She looks to return it the distance, but eventually gets her flag pulled across midfield.

The Red and White had to punt, and Rosary is back with the ball with under two minutes left in the half. Bello throws, and Stohner reads it perfectly on defense for the interception! Stohner outruns the Royals and heads to the endzone, but the score is called off for an illegal block. The pick still counts, and the Redhawks lead 12-0 at half.

The Royals have possession in the third, and it’s 4th and 11. Bello scrambles to the right and throws a perfect ball to Tolentino for a first down.

Very next play, and the Bello to Tolentino connection is back again for the Royals. The QB throws a dime to Tolentino for the Royals’ first score of the season. Central still leads 12-6 with 7 minutes left in the third.

The Redhawk attack gets cooking. Hope finds Grace Kozielski, who laterals it to Stohner! The Redhawk track athlete sprints across the 40 for a first.

Later in the drive, Hope takes the snap and throws a perfect ball in a tight window to Shen! It’s Shen’s second touchdown after the pick-six, and Hope’s second passing tuddy of the night.

On the one-point conversion, Mazza takes the ball off the motion and sprints past everyone to give the Red and White a 19-6 lead in the final minutes of the third.

Into the fourth, Rosary needs something on offense. However, Shen is there for another Redhawk pick, her third of the night! Naperville Central holds on to defeat Rosary 19-6 for the program’s first-ever victory!