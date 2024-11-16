Naperville Central football advances to IHSA 8A semifinals after a 24-7 quarterfinal win over Lyons Township

The IHSA 8A football playoffs enter the quarterfinal round with Naperville Central being the lone are team still alive. The Redhawks are back in the quarters for the first time since 2017 but have a tough task taking on undefeated champions of the West Suburban Silver, Lyons Township. The Lyons are back in the final eight for the second time in three seasons and took care of Naperville Central in the 2022 opening round. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hayes and Williams connect for two big Redhawk scores

The opening drive for Naperville Central displays the passing attack, and Sebastian Hayes unloads a long range dime to DeShuan Williams, who makes the catch after a juggle, and he takes it to the house from 50 yards out to make it 7-0 Redhawks.

Early in the second quarter, Hayes says hey I’ll do it again. Play fake to Aiden Clark and he throws to Williams again and connects with number one for another touchdown. A big opening half for the Indiana State commit as Central holds a 14-0 lead.

The Lions go to work with quarterback Dom Pisciotti, who throws a rainbow to an open Mack Long, moving the chains past midfield.

Lyons Township gets a much needed spark

A few plays later, Pisciotti gives the ball to Danny Carroll on a delayed handoff. Carroll will do the rest, sneaking through the defense, and twenty-five yards later, he’s in for a Lions touchdown. That cuts the deficit in half 14-7.

As the half approaches, Gavin Ellison is on to attempt a 42-yard field goal following a roughing the kicker penalty. The Redhawk kicker splits the uprights to extend the Naperville Central lead to 17-7 at the break.

Redhawks chew up major clock to start the second half

The Hawks take the ball first in the second half and convert on a huge fourth down with Hayes finding his go to receiver, DeShaun Williams to keep the drive rolling.

On second and goal Hayes plunges it in himself on the QB sneak. On a drive that eats up over seven minutes, the Redhawks have a 24-7 lead.

Back come the Lions on only their fourth possession of the game, and it looks promising with Pisciotti finding Long behind the defense once again and the home team is in business.

Later in the drive the Lions face fourth down and Carroll gets stuffed by a swarm of white jerseys at the line and the Redhawks take over after a turnover on downs.

Naperville Central football moves on to the semifinals

The Lions get the ball back and Pisciotti hopes for some late magic but Daniel Nussbaum picks him off and that’s all she wrote. For the first time since 2013, Naperville Central is moving on to the 8A semifinals after a 24-7 win over Lyons Township. The Redhawks will host York next Saturday with a chance to advance to the state championship game.

