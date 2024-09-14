Naperville Central football improves to 3-0 following victory over Andrew

2-0 Naperville Central football takes the field for conference play, as the Redhawks begin competing against Andrew in the new-look DVC Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division. The Thunderbolts are coming off a loss to Lincoln Way West. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Thunderbolts have the ball on their opening drive, but a late pitch results in a fumble, and Gavin Wade falls on it for the Redhawk takeaway.

Redhawks offense rewards the defense

Hawks capitalize off the turnover with Sebastian Hayes drawing up play action and lets it fly downfield to a streaking DeShaun Williams for a 34-yard touchdown. The first score of the game has the Redhawks up 7-0.

It’s 10-0 Hawks in the second quarter, and Andrew tries to run the ball, but Aaron Nussbaum strips Brady Tanquilit, and Jake Stanish comes up with the pigskin for another Naperville Central turnover.

Hayes and the Hawks go back to work as he rolls out and finds Vince Bern, who takes a hit but hangs on and grabs a couple more yards but, more importantly, a first down.

This drive ends with the workhorse Aiden Clark punching it in from one yard out. Redhawks take a 17-0 lead heading into the break.

In the third quarter, the Redhawks keep flying. Hayes finds Garrett Nichols with a fourteen-yard play that puts the Hawks deep in the red zone.

A few plays later, it’s Aiden Clark doing Aiden Clark things. He plunges into the endzone, but it takes the officials time to make the signal. They soon call it a touchdown, and the Redhawks are running away, up 24-0.

Thunderbolts open up the passing game

Or so they thought. The Thunderbolts unlash the passing game, with Drew Silvia dropping a dime into Alex Pavelka’s hands for 30 yards, which is the first completion of the game for the visitors.

Then Jordan Wandick takes the inside handoff and bursts up the middle, and he is on his way to the endzone for a 31-yard touchdown. Thunderbolts trail 24-7 after three, but they needed that.

In the fourth quarter, the passing is alive as Silvia drops back and hits Dionte Thigpen for a massive 27-yard gain and the Thunderbolts are smelling the redzone.

After the play, Silvia tosses to Cam Maniatis, and he is in for the Andrew touchdown. Bolts have life down 24-14 with under six minutes to play.

Aiden Clark puts the game away for Naperville Central

However, the Redhawks running game remains in groove with Clark taking the rock and scampers deep into enemy territory.

It’s fourth down, but that doesn’t stop Aiden Clark, who scores the dagger touchdown, and Naperville Central takes it 31-14 over Andrew.

