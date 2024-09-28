Naperville Central football improves to 5-0 after a defensive battle against Lincoln Way West

Another Friday, another home for Naperville Central as the Redhawks fly in with a 4-0 record but that winning streak is on the line as they welcome Lincoln Way West. The Warriors come in at 3-1 and hope to bounce after suffering their first defeat a week ago against Sandburg. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Warriors have the ball on their opening drive. QB Chase Hetfleisch finds DeAndre Coates, who sniffs the endzone but he fumbles the ball at the goal line and Aaron Nussbaum recovers it for the Redhawks.

The Hawks display the running game with Aiden Clark, who looks for the opening as usual and takes off for a 31-yard run to get inside enemy territory.

A few plays later, Hayes is back to pass. While he tries to avoid the defender, John Ramos comes running and sacks him to end the drive.

So the Warriors have some new life, with Hetfleisch finding Coates for another first down.

Lincoln Way West strikes first

The Warriors end the drive with Jimmy Talley getting into the endzone, making it 7-0 Warriors as we head to the second quarter.

Hayes is in a fourth-down situation but finds Clark open in the middle, and that’s a twenty-yard play that sets the home team up inside the ten.

The Redhawks line up at the goal line, and Hayes sneaks it in for a touchdown. The officials take their time, but eventually, it’s a touchdown, and this game is tied at 7-7.

The defense gets their juice on with Aaron Nussbaum and Jake Stanish teaming up to sack Hetfeisch for a major loss to end another drive.

Hayes to Nichols for the Redhawk lead

Central gets the ball back, and Hayes throws a dart to an open Garrett Nichols and he dives into the endzone for the touchdown. That gives the Redhawks a 14-7 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Hayes continues to use his arm, so he rolls out and finds Nick Haddad for a 31-yard completion, but the drive ends with a turnover on downs.

In the fourth quarter, the Redhawks milk the clock with Gavin Wade getting involved in the running game, and he picks up a first down.

It’s fourth down, and Hayes tries to sneak it to ice the game, but the Lincoln Way West defense stops him in his tracks, and the Warriors get the ball back with one last chance.

Central defense steps up to secure the win

Throughout the second half the Redhawk defense stands tall, starting with Stanish getting another sack on Hetfleisch.

This is the last shot for the visitors with Hetfleisch looking for Coates but Paul Peradotti knocks it away and the Redhawks survive a defensive battle to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2017.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!