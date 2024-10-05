Naperville Central football improves to 6-0 after a 31-21 road win over Lockport

5-0 Naperville Central hits the road for the first time this season looking for their first 6-0 start since 2001. The Central opponent is the Lockport Porters, a rematch of last season’s week three football matchup that the Porters won in overtime. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lockport comes out strong

Brendan Mecher is in at QB for injured Conley Pfeiffer, and he throws to a streaking Adam Kozak, and he is off and running for a 67-yard touchdown to put Lockport up 7-0 in the early going.

The Porters get the ball back but give six points right back when Kozak fumbles the ball and Jake Stanish picks up for a scoop and score for Naperville Central to tie the game at seven.

Mecher puts that behind him and continues to air it out this time finding Adam Gieser for a 30 plus yard play.

The Porters end the drive with their main workhorse, Tyler Pospisil who runs up the middle for the touchdown. Lockport holds a 14-7 lead heading into the second.

Sebastian Hayes needs to get something cooking so he uses his feet and takes off for a near 30 yard run to get the Redhawks in scoring position.

Fourth down coming up, and it’s Hayes using his six-foot-four ability to sneak it in to the end zone, and this game is tied again, this time at 14.

Sebastian Hayes unleashes the air attack

Central has another possession, and now Hayes unleashes the air attack. He rolls and finds a wide-open Gavin Wade for a 26-yard gain.

Then Hayes draws up the play fake and throws a dart to DeShaun Williams, who puts a move on his defender and scores a 25-yard touchdown. The Redhawks take their first of the game up 21-14.

Redhawks defense continues to feast

The Porters hope to tie the game before the half, but Mecher throws an interception to Wade, and Central remains on the correct side of the scoreboard at the break.

Redhawks continue to feast off the turnovers as Wade and Nate Czachor poke the ball free and Troy Kashul falls on the pigskin. The Redwings tack on a Logan Ellison field goal to lead 24-14 going to the fourth.

The Porters have a fourth down play needing to convert, but here comes Jake Stanish who brings the heat and sacks Mecher to end the drive.

Naperville Central football takes down Lockport to remain undefeated

Aiden Clark is out with a knee injury, so Gavin Wade fills in at running back, and he turns on the Jets, picking up 50 yards on the play, and the Hawks are marching in enemy territory.

Few plays later Hayes drops back and finds Wade wide-open for the touchdown. Hayes’s third total has the Hawks up big, 31-14. The Porters add a late touchdown, but Naperville Central football escapes Lockport and improves to 6-0 on the season.

