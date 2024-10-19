Naperville Central football improves to 8-0 after a 22-8 win over Sandburg

Naperville Central football returns home to celebrate salute to service night while hosting Sandburg. The Redhawks hold a perfect 7-0 record and look to capture win number eight and improve their playoff seeding by hosting the Eagles, who are 5-2 after seeing their five-game winning streak end at the hands of Andrew last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Aiden Clark is back for the Redhawks

It’s the opening drive for the Redhawks and guess who’s back, back again, it’s Aiden Clark getting the Sebastian Hayes screen pass, and he helps move the chains after a 30-plus-yard gain.

Fourth down coming up for Central and it’s Hayes sneaking it in for the touchdown and it’s 7-0 Hawks.

On the next drive, they have another fourth down play, and Hayes finds Vince Bern for the first down.

On the next play Clark takes the handoff, and he knows what to do; he takes it into the endzone for six. It’s 14-0 Red and White.

The Eagles are backed up, and it doesn’t get any better because Anthony Shelton can’t handle the snap, and the pigskin goes out of the endzone for a safety, giving the Redhawks a 16-0 lead. Gavin Ellison adds on a field goal in the second quarter to give Central a 19-0 lead at the half.

Sandburg’s defense gets a spark

In the second half, the Eagles need a spark, and they get it from Ryan Ward, who picks off Hayes and Sandburg has the ball near midfield.

However, they have to punt, or do they? Charlie Snoreck takes the gamble, and it pays off as he finds Lucas Matykiewicz to keep the drive alive.

After a series of passes, the Eagles finally find paydirt with Luke Basiorka, who just crosses the play for the touchdown, and Sandburg trails 19-8 after the two-point conversion.

Despite the momentum, the Redhawks don’t make it easy thanks to Gavin Ellison who booms this punt 50 yards and it lands inside the 10 yard line.

Redhawk defense brings the heat to secure the win

Then the Redhawk defense unleashes their attack with Troy Kashul coming after Shelton and brings him down for a loss.

In the fourth quarter the Eagles are trying to play catchup but Garrett Nichols says here comes the boom as he knocks the ball out and Nate Czachor falls on it for the takeaway.

Ellison rewards their efforts with his second field goal of the game, which is the dagger, as Naperville Central football holds on for a 22-8 victory over Sandburg to secure the DVC Southwest Suburban Conference red division. Up next is State powerhouse Lincoln-Way East to wrap up the regular season in a clash between the top two teams in class 8A.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!