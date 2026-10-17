Naperville Central football jumps over .500 with a win over Neuqua

There is a sea of pink at Naperville Central as the rowdies don pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s also the final home game of the regular season for Naperville Central, as a win puts the Redhawks at 5-4. They welcome Neuqua Valley, which is one win away from officially clinching its first playoff appearance since 2023, sitting at 3-5 on the year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cats get the ground game going

The Wildcats go to the run early as running back Connor McCarty finds the open gap and picks up a first down and much more. McCarty takes the ball into enemy territory on a run of over 30 yards.

The drive ends with the run as Tyler Vanderlaan dives into the endzone through the strong blocking from the Neuqua offensive line for the first touchdown of the game. It’s 7-0 Wildcats, a lead they take into the second quarter.

The Redhawks display the passing game with Simon Hayes rolling out and finding Ian Figi for the first down. He also receives a targeting call on a Neuqua defender, so that adds more yardage after the play.

The duo connects again. Hayes finds the sophomore Figi wide open in the endzone for the touchdown, and we’re tied at 7.

Neuqua gets a field goal to lead 10-7, but the Hawks respond quickly as Hayes hits Mark Williams, who houses it from 58 yards out. Redhawks take their first lead of the night at 14-10.

Can the Wildcats answer before the break? Ben Travis puts it up, but Eron Kennedy picks him off. Redhawks keep their 14-10 lead at the half.

Neuqua’s running game leads to another touchdown

Neuqua goes back to the rushing attack, which works for them because Jack Mackey is off to the races. He gets knocked out of bounds at the one, but the Cats have it at first and goal after the 45-yard run.

They call up Vanderlaan again and again; he’s into the endzone for his second touchdown of the game. Neuqua jumps back in front at 17-14.

What does Central have for an answer? Ryan Jacobson marches into enemy territory with a first-down run, putting the Hawks near the red zone.

Simon Hayes with a hat trick of scores

A few plays later, Hayes rolls out, throws it up, and Simon says touchdown Redhawks. It’s Mark Williams hauling in his second score, and the Redhawks are back in front at 21-17.

In the fourth quarter, the defense continues to haunt Travis, specifically Eron Kennedy, because he gets his second INT of the game. Four turnovers total are forced in the game by the Central defense.

Neuqua gets it back with one last chance. Travis finds an open Noah Repmann for a key first down to put the Wildcats in enemy territory.

Facing fourth down, Travis looks for Luke Balgro; it’s incomplete, but Kennedy gets flagged for pass interference, and Neuqua gets a fresh set of downs.

Naperville Central defense stands tall to secure the win

However, the Central D steps up in the clutch. Travis throws into the end zone, but it’s picked off by Haari Santhanman. That seals a 21-17 win for the Redhawks, improving their record to 5-4. The Wildcats are 3-6 and await their playoff fate on the IHSA selection show on Saturday night.