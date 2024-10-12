Naperville Central football moves to 7-0 after steamrolling Metea Valley

Three games to go in the regular season of the high school football season as Naperville Central has a playoff spot locked up, sitting at 6-0. Now, the Redhawks look to improve their seeding as they head to Metea Valley. The Mustangs are celebrating homecoming and would love to snap their four-game slide. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central quarterback Sebastian Hayes displayed his arm last week, and now he’s using his legs as he picks up 17 yards on the option.

Then he displays the option near the goal line, and he walks it in for the first touchdown of the game as the Redhawks jump in front.

Metea Valley keeps things close early

Jake MacLeod and the Mustangs take the field. He drops back with a pump and fires downfield to an open Dylan Liner behind the defense for a 45-yard play.

That drive continues in the second quarter with MacLeod finding an open Anirudh Saravanan for the touchdown and this game is tied at 7-7.

Sebastian Hayes unloads his arm

Hayes responds with his arm as he finds Jermaine Kennedy for a pick-up 27 yards that gets Central inside the 30.

A few plays later, Hayes rolls and finds an open Vince Bern for six, and the Redhawks are right back in front, 14-7.

Hayes is not done yet. He drops back and throws a dart into the hands of Ryan Downey for a 30-yard touchdown as the Redhawks quickly build a 21-7 lead.

Metea hopes to get the offense back on track, but MacLeod throws an interception to Daniel Nussbaum who houses it for a pick 6. It’s a second straight week with a defensive touchdown for the Redhawk defense, and they are rolling up 28-7.

The defense isn’t done yet. MacLeod rolls and tries to throw it away, but Garrett Nichols extends his body and makes the interception. A great play by Nichols sets up the Redhawk offense in a great field position.

Jalen Isom puts the cherry on top of a Naperville Central football win

Jalen Isom rewards the defense by carrying the ball and a defender with him all the way to the endzone. Another explosive performance helps Naperville Central to a 56-7 win over Metea Valley football and a 7-0 record.

