Naperville Central football soars to a 56-7 victory over Stagg

Naperville Central is showing excitement to future Redhawks as they get set to take the field with a solid 3-0 record. Next up is Stagg, who holds a 2-1 record after suffering their first loss of the season to Lincoln Way East last week.

The opening Redhawk drive shows the pass with Sebastian Hayes finding DeShaun Williams who bulldozes his defender and gets his squad in the redzone.

Aiden Clark just scores touchdowns

Then number thirteen, aka Aiden Clark, takes the handoff and brings it into the endzone from ten yards out to make it 7-0 Central.

The senior is not done yet, he wants to keep running, so he cuts to the outside and scampers up the sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run to double the lead. Clark scores three touchdowns in the game.

The Chargers are on the punt, and Garrett Nichols is back for Central, so once he takes the bounce, watch out, everyone! With great blocking, Nichols runs across the field, gets one more block from Aaron Nussbaum, and is in for the touchdown. Redhawks are flying high up 28-0.

High flying first half for the Redhawks

The first half marathon continues with Hayes connecting with Williams for another Redhawk touchdown but the first through the air and it’s 35-0.

The defense continues to do its thing, starting with Troy Kashul bursting through the line and sacking Isiah Jiminez for a loss. Then Jake Stanish comes off the edge and takes down Jiminez for the sack.

Clark is out, and in is Jalen Isom, who clearly took notes from Clark as he gets through the hole and carries the defenders while picking up seventeen yards on the play. He scores later on to end the drive.

Naperville Central football picks up a commanding win over Stagg

With a 42-0 lead, the backups are in, and they continue to spark the offense. Dylan Richards finds a wide-open James Vent, who picks up 20 plus yards on the catch and runs to put the Hawks on the doorstep once again.

Then Isom seals the deal with his second touchdown and Naperville Central continues their groove with a 56-7 win over the Chargers.

