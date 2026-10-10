Naperville Central football takes a 17-7 battle over Waubonsie

With two regular-season games to go in the IHSA football regular season, Naperville Central makes the 9th of October a memorable one as the Redhawks pick up a much-needed 17-7 win over Waubonsie Valley.

It’s a gold-out at Naperville Central as fans rock gold attire for Pediatric Cancer. It’s also another home game for the Redhawks as they welcome Waubonsie Valley, with both teams hoping to reach 4-4. The Warriors are fired up after picking up a 17-7 win over Metea last week. Waubonsie head coach and former Redhawk assistant Adam Pucylowski faces his former team for the first time. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks make the opening drive a good one as Simon Hayes hits Ian Figi to move the sticks into enemy territory.

Then Hayes hands off to Ryan Jacobson, who barrels off his defenders and into the end zone for the touchdown. Redhawks strike first with a 7-0 lead.

On the next drive, Hayes targets another pass-catcher, Kyle Clark, on a wide receiver screen. Clark gains nearly 20 yards, setting the Hawks up at first and goal.

Ryan Jacobson with a daily double

Then it’s copy and paste from the end of the previous drive. Jacobson literally runs all the way to the outside and in for his second touchdown of the game to make it 14-0.

The offense is cooking and so is defense. Ryan Pall comes off the edge and takes Nolan Alberson down for a loss.

Coming into the second quarter, the Warriors’ defense comes alive. Hayes underthrows a pass, and Marco Salamanca makes him pay with the interception.

A few possessions later, the Hawks get the ball back and more points with Noah Evans connecting on a 35-yard field goal. It’s 17-0 Central at the half.

Waubonsie’s defense turns the page

In the second half, Waubonsie gets the break it needs. Hayes throws into an ocean of white jerseys as Jack Thurn picks him off.

A penalty pushes them back, but Nolan Alberson doesn’t care. He hits Aaron Williams on the slant, and the receiver drags defenders towards the five-yard line to set the Warriors up in prime scoring position.

John Hung gets his name called and bursts into the end zone for six. The Warriors trail 17-7.

The Central second-half offensive struggles continue, but Noah Evans comes in clutch on the punt. It doesn’t get a lot of air but takes a good bounce inside the 15-yard line.

Naperville Central picks up a much-needed win

Then the defense stands its ground. Alberson is forced to throw on fourth down, and it’s intercepted by Central linebacker Justin Skryd. That seals the deal for a 17-7 win for the Redhawks, who clinch a playoff spot behind win number four on the year.

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!