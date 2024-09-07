Naperville Central football takes home another exciting crosstown win over Naperville North

It’s time for the annual Wes Spencer crosstown classic between Naperville Central and Naperville North. Both teams are coming off week one victories but the Redhawks have won the last two games on the North Central college campus. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks have the ball on the opening drive but a bad exchange by Sebastian Hayes and Aiden Clark results in a fumble and Donavan Howard falls on it for the Huskies.

Turnover equals points for the Huskies

After the turnover, the Huskies take advantage. Jacob Bell finds Quinn Morris downfield for the game’s first score to make it 7-0 North.

On Central’s next possession, Hayes also unleashes the air attack. He finds DeShaun Williams for the long touchdown, but they miss the extra point, so they trail 7-6.

The Bell and Morris combo continues to click. Number two drops back and finds his favorite target, who makes an unbelievable catch for a gain of twenty-five yards.

Bell to Morris for six

A few plays later the dangerous duo goes at it again as Bell finds Morris for another Huskie touchdown and Naperville North extends the lead to 14-6.

Just before the break, the Hawks get some much-needed momentum. Hayes and Williams connect for their second TD of the game and now trail at half 14-13.

In the second half, Bell remains on target. What a catch by Chico Thomas in the corner of the end zone as he catches right on the spot and it’s 21-13 Dawgs.

The ball goes back to the Hawks, and Aiden Clark, who had been banged up throughout the game, pops open a big run that sets the Redhawks up in the red zone.

Aiden Clark continues his ground attack against the Huskies

On the next play, Clark’s name is called again. He scores the touchdown and Central converts the two-point conversion, and the game is tied at 21.

Then the Redhawk defense turns it on late in the game behind relentless pressure from the line. Garrett Nichols with the interception and it’s Redhawk football.

So what do the Redhawks have in store? Hayes answers the call. Hayes finds Gavin Wade for 45 yards and Central is in business inside the ten.

They can’t find the endzone but Gavin Ellison finds the space between the uprights as he nails a 25-yard field goal to give the Redhawks their first lead of the night with just over a minute to go.

North has the ball with one last chance with no timeouts remaining and Bell finds Morris for another spectacular catch on the right sideline. Morris with 110 receiving yards on the night and the Huskies are in business.

Jake Stanish secures the Naperville Central win

Fourth down coming up for the Huskies, who are not quite in field goal range. Bell is sacked and who makes the stop? It’s Central’s Jake Stanish with the fourth down sack, and we have a winner. It’s Naperville Central taking home the Wes Spencer Crosstown Classic win 24-21 over Naperville North in yet another thrilling matchup.

