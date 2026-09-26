Naperville Central football takes shootout win over Metea

It’s homecoming weekend at Naperville Central as the Redhawks welcome Metea Valley. Both teams go in shootout mode but Naperville Central makes the plays its need to and takes a 36-29 win.

A pair of 2-3 teams are locked in for a pivotal week six matchup at Naperville Central. The host Redhawks come in fresh off a win over DeKalb and are celebrating homecoming, so they would love to give their home fans a treat by making it two in a row. The visiting Metea Valley Mustangs come in hoping to put behind a loss to Naperville North and give their postseason dreams a boost. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks lead 7-3 with Metea kicking the ball off after a field goal. Jaxon Pytlak can’t handle the ball, and Khamari Rodgers falls on it for the takeaway.

The first play after the kickoff sees Iggy Amorrortu throwing a ball to his go-to man, Charlie Larson, for the touchdown. The 9-12 connection put the Mustangs in front 10-7.

Metea defense with early stops

After the special teams make a stand, it’s the defense’s turn. Landon Nelson fumbles the exchange, and Tito Ajibola comes up with the loose ball for another Mustang turnover.

The Mustang offense goes back to work, with Amorrortu hitting Larson, a combo you should get used to hearing throughout the game.

Now Amorrortu calls his own number. He takes the ball up the middle and gets in for six to make it 15-7, in favor of the visitors.

The Redhawks calm down from there and display the run with Landon Nelson. He takes the rock into enemy territory, hoping to give his team a spark.

The drive extends into the second quarter as Ryan Jacobson, the other Central back, runs it in for the score. The Hawks miss the two-point try, so they still trail 15-13.

Central gets back deep in its own territory, but Simon Hayes sees no problem because he locates Kyle Clark to extend the drive.

Hayes plus Williams equals a Central lead

Hayes puts that arm to work by throwing a rainbow to a streaking Mark Williams, who hauls it in for a 49-yard touchdown. After back-to-back scoring drives, it’s 21-15 Hawks, which is your halftime score.

The Amorrortu and Larson show for the Mustangs

If you are looking for a fireworks show, this is your game. Amorrortu throws over the middle to guess who? Yup, that’s his security blanket, Charlie Larson, for the touchdown. 22-21 Mustangs after the 41-yard play score

There’s Amorrortu to Larson, but also Hayes to Williams. The two connect, Williams makes one move, and it’s goodbye from there. 55 yards later, it’s another Redhawk touchdown as Williams has a pair, and it’s 29-22, home team, after a successful two-point conversion.

The Mustangs face fourth down as the clock begins to wind down, looking to even the score. Amorrortu throws, but Owen Render knocks it away to force a turnover on downs.

From there, the Hawks control the clock, and Nelson controls the ground game. He sends the Metea defense to the dentist on a run of over thirty yards, which ends in the end zone. Redhawks are up double digits, 36-22.

The Mustangs aren’t done yet as Amorrortu sneaks it in for six, and it’s back to a single-digit game.

Naperville Central football picks up key home win

That is the last time the Metea offense sees the ball because Nelson picks up another first to ice the game in the final minute. The Redhawks improve to 3-3 with a 36-29 win over the Mustangs. Central will make the long trip to Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis next Friday night.