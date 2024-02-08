Naperville Central girls basketball close the regular season with a win against Metea Valley

Naperville Central girls basketball looks to win its final home game of the season, as they take on Metea Valley, who hope to win its first DVC game. The Redhawks are coming off a loss to rival Naperville North, 63-54, while the Mustangs lost to Oswego, 54-40. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley sees contributions from everyone to take a first quarter lead

To start the game Arainna Hammons hits a wide-open corner three for the Mustangs to make it 3-0.

But, back on the other side Erin Hackett lets one fly from NBA range as her three ties it up for the Redhawks

Later in the quarter, Metea Valley’s Reese Valha goes on the fast break and finishes over a defender to make it 7-6 Mustangs.

At the end of the first quarter, Annie Burk drives baseline but quickly puts up a floater over two defenders. Metea leads by three.

We kick off the second quarter with Hammons pulling up from mid-range, as the Mustangs trail 18-17.

On the ensuing possession for Central, Emmerson Burke connects from a couple of feet behind the 3-point line pushing the Redhawk lead to 21-17.

Halfway through the quarter, and after trading baskets, Annabelle Kritzer grabs the board and goes back up to get the bucket for the Redhawks.

Later in the quarter, Hammons steals the ball and in transition, finds Lucy Burk who goes off the high glass for the finish. Metea still trails by 10.

Hackett throws up a running shot from three as time expires, and the ball touches just about every part of the rim, flushing home at the buzzer! Redhawks lead 34-23 at the half.

Erin Hackett’s 22 points leads the way for the Redhawks

Just into the second half, the Redhawks get the ball to Tessa Williams, who hits about the deepest two you possibly can. Central is in a groove to begin the third.

Burke for the Redhawks drives left and goes up and under for the and 1 play, pushing their lead to 39-23.

With the Redhawks taking over the second half, Adriana Villanova grabs the board and finds Hackett on the fast break. She wastes no time to bank home another three to extend Central’s lead.

Naperville Central girls basketball pull away for the win against Metea

As we move to the fourth Rosie Whitaker grabs the board and puts it back to move the lead up to 30 for Naperville Central

And as the time ticked away in the fourth, the Redhawks dominantly close out the regular season with a 56-29 win.

