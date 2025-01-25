Naperville Central girls basketball holds off Neuqua in overtime

Naperville Central girls basketball heads to Neuqua Valley for a DVC matchup. The Redhawks sit at 3-2 in conference play, and an 11-13 overall record. The Wildcats are 2-3 in the DVC, and look to erase a seven-game losing steak. After tonight, both sides will play four more conference games, with the conference season concluding on February 11. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central girls basketball opens the game on a 9-0 run against Neuqua

The Redhawks get out of the gates on fire! First, Colette McInerney gets the pass from Erin Hackett, drives toward the end of the right ,and pulls up for the middy. She gets it to drop for the first points of the game.

Then, Hackett breaks free, and the sharpshooter connects on her first three on the night to make it 7-0.

Naperville Central keeps up the pressure as McInerney once again heads to the right, but this time finds Annabelle Kritzer who scores and Central leads 9-0 at the start.

An 11-0 run from the Wildcats ties the DVC contest at 15

The Wildcats would connect on some free throws, as the Redhawks cruised in the first. Now in the second, Hackett connects on another trey-ball with the assist from Emily Moran. Redhawks lead 15-4.

Neuqua Valley starts to fight back as Nalia Clifford brings the ball up, finding Taylor Dobry who nails the corner three. Neuqua trails 15-9.

Now down by just two, the Wildcats force the steal and head the other way. Quinn Sigal looks for a pass, finding Dobry who nails the deep two! We’re all square at 15 after an 11-0 run from the Cats.

Moving into the third, Naperville Central leads by two. Kritzer, Tessa Williams, and McInerney connect on a string of passes, with McInerney nailing the floater off the glass. The Redhawks are up 25-21.

Neuqua sets up on offense, and Clifford finds Michayla Stone on the elbow. Stone quickly turns and shoots, getting the friendly roll to drop! This gives Neuqua their first lead of the night, at 28-27.

With about two and a half minutes left in the third, the Wildcats look to maintain their lead. Emmerson McManis drives past the Central defense and makes the layup to put the score at 32-29.

However, the Redhawks quickly respond to close out the third. Moran receives a pass and nails a three to tie this one up at 34-34.

Erin Hackett connects on a big free throw for Naperville Central

Moran does it again, receiving the pass from Williams, and making another three-pointer! Central leads 38-34 about a minute into the fourth.

The Wildcats are still fighting, with McManis and Stone using the pick-and-pop. Stone hits nylon on the three, tying it up at 41-41.

With about a minute left in the game, Sigal finds Clifford who’s open off the Stone screen. Clifford nails it, and Neuqua leads 49-48! Moments later, Hackett connects on one of two free throws to tie it up at 49 and we head to overtime after Neuqua can’t score at the buzzer!

In OT, Hackett, McInerney, and Kritzer connect for a layup to give the visitors a 53-51 advantage.

Naperville Central does well in overtime, outscoring Neuqua 11-4, including this transition layup from Hackett! The Redhawks take down the Wildcats 60-53, improving to 4-2 in conference play.