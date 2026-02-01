Naperville Central girls basketball pulls away late to beat rival Naperville North

The Crosstown Classic for girls basketball hits part two as Naperville Central and North meet up on the North side of town. The Redhawks sit at 20-4 and look to make it two for two against the Huskies after an 83-51 win back in December. North is on a three-game winning streak while outscoring their opponents 169-66. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies trail 6-5 in the early going when Ava Podkasik comes to the rescue as she’s uncovered down low and drops in the basket.

Naperville Central with early momentum

The Redhawks take note and unleash Annabelle Kritzer. She hits the gas through the paint and scores with the foul.

Kritzer steps up on defense with a steal. She takes it coast to coast for the lay-in, and it’s 13-7 Redhawks after the first quarter.

Trinity Jones is back in the starting lineup after missing the last four games due to a knee injury. She fakes out two defenders and is on target from three. The Clemson commit with 14 points in the game.

Back come the Huskies, who keep pace on the scoreboard thanks to Katie Walker hitting a long two.

The Redhawks are quick to answer when Sophia Cochran steps up to deliver another basket for the road team. That shot makes it 20-15 Central.

Sam Kelly keeps the Huskies close

On the Huskie end, Sam Kelly begins to heat up. She is open behind the line, and the three takes a bounce but eventually settles through the rim.

Then Kelly attacks the paint while carving through the defense, which pays off with a bucket. The Huskies trail 25-23 at the half.

Central begins the second half from downtown via Erin Hackett, who finds nothing but net.

Ava Podkasik jumps back into action by getting the hoop and the harm. The three-point play makes it a 33-28 deficit for North.

Hackett gets a defensive stop as she swats the ball out of Podkasik’s hand.

The Redhawks soar late to secure the win

On the offensive side, Hackett begins to take over the game. She drains a shot from beyond the arc. 16 points for Hackett, which moves her into second place all-time in scoring for Naperville Central, behind only Candace Parker.

39-33 Hawks heading into the fourth, but they are ready to fly away. Cochran volleys to Kritzer, who makes the defense pay with a floater.

Kritzer ends up leading the charge for the Redhawks as she drops two of her game-high 18 points, which helps Naperville Central to a 50-39 win over Naperville North.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!