Naperville Central girls basketball responds from an early deficit and takes down Naperville North

Crosstown action between Naperville North and Naperville Central continues as the Huskies travel to Central for a girls basketball matchup. Both teams need a win to help turn their seasons around, as Naperville North enters at 3-5, while Central comes in at 2-8. One of these teams will pick up its first DVC victory this season.

Naperville North opens with a nine-point lead

We start things off on the opening possession. Huskie, Sydni Fink passes it to Kendall Johnson for the first bucket on the night.

North is now up 3-0, but Erin Hackett changes that, as the Redhawk drains the 3-pointer to draw the match even at 3.

Hackett would try to give Central the lead on the next possession, but her pass is taken by Natalie Frempong who skips back for the easy layup.

Hackett would get redemption, as on the next possession she takes the quick pass and shoots the mid-range shot for the duce. Central ties it at 5-5.

North now leads 14-5, and the Redhawks are looking to gain momentum back. They do as Hackett drains another 3-pointer and gets fouled off camera. The Redhawks would rally to take a 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Naperville Central girls basketball goes out in front

In the second quarter, now down 16-15, Emerson Burke sends a low bounce pass to Adriana Villanova as she gets the layup to go.

Central’s defense would get in on the action, as Johnson’s pass is intercepted by Williams who finds Hackett. She converts from the post and Central leads 21-18.

Williams now looks to get in on the fun on offense. Burke throws a beautiful pass to Williams, who is all alone, and knocks down the trifecta. Central extends their lead to six and would go into the half up 31-19 against North.

North looks to get going on offense in the third. Lillian Bouska finds Frempong who connects on a 3-pointer from downtown. Huskies still trail 31-22.

Frempong is starting to catch fire here, as she takes the pass from Ava Podkasik and drills another trey ball. North now cuts the deficit to eight, 33-25.

Redhawks take down their crosstown rivals

Central, however, would take command for the rest of the game. Madeline Gates gives it to Hackett who flushes down an NBA range three. Central leads 47-36 at the end of the third quarter.

The Redhawks would put things away in the fourth. Burke dribbling with the ball once again finds Hackett all alone who sends through another 3 to extend the lead to 50-38. Hackett finishes the night with 32 points, as Central goes on to win 59-49 and take down their crosstown rivals.

