Naperville Central girls basketball takes down Naperville North in crosstown showdown

Naperville Central girls basketball gains momentum in the second half to secure big victory over its rival Naperville North.

Naperville North and Naperville Central girls basketball are in a crosstown showdown with the Redhawks looking for a big win as head coach Andy Nussbaum is honored with his 700th win that he achieved last month.

Both teams trade blows

The game starts with Trinity Jones getting the steal and laying it for two for the game’s first basket.

Sydni Fink finds Layla Henderson in the paint. She has it stripped away and stolen by Natalie Jordan. It’s a 4-on-1 break, but Jordan takes it herself to give Central a 5-2 lead.

Naperville North is looking to respond as Abby Drendel finds Peyton Fenner who drops it off to Abby Homan for the bucket.

The Huskies aren’t finished as Drendal passes to Fink who drives baseline and gives it up to Fenner for the layup. They lead 6-5.

Fink and Fenner connect again for two points and the Huskies are up by two.

The Redhawks are looking to take back the lead and Erin Hackett does just that sinking the three-pointer.

Natalie Jordan has it poked away, but she gets it back and passes to Ella Burke who swings it over to Callie Tumilty who quickly gives it back to Jordan for the layup. What beautiful ball movement as we close out the first quarter.

Neither team gaining a big advantage

Going into the second, Kendall Johnson looks for Layla Henderson, but Tumilty takes it away and gives it up to Jordan who drives and finishes at the rim. The Redhawks lead by four.

The Huskies have an answer as Peyton Fenner finds Johnson for the wide open triple and she drains it. It’s a one-point game.

Sydni Fink throws a dart to Abby Homan in the post and she makes a nice move to rattle in the layup. The Redhawks hold onto a 21-20 lead going into halftime.

Callie Tumilty making plays as Central extends its lead

Moving to the third quarter, Natalie Jordan finds Tumilty as she goes baseline and scores in between two defenders.

Abby Drendel passes to Fenner for the open three, but she leaves it short. Tumilty gets the rebound and pushes it in transition. She makes a pretty euro step and lays it in. What a play as her team now leads 36-27.

However, the Huskies respond back with a trey from Drendel as she sinks it from deep.

Redhawks close it out

Going into the fourth quarter, Trinity Jones hits the floater in the lane over Abby Homan.

On the other end, Layla Henderson makes a nice pass to Homan who puts it in from up close.

Later on, Jones finds Megan Norkett who pulls up from way outside and drains it.

Drendel looking for an open teammate and eventually gives it to Peyton Fenner. She fires and splashes the triple.

Huskies trying to stay in this one as Kendall Johnson dishes it to Natalie Frempong who steps into a three and nails it.

Trinity Jones picks up the loose ball and fires an absolute laser to Erin Hackett for two. Both teams put up a good fight, but the night belongs to the Redhawks as they take down their rivals 59-46.

