Naperville Central girls basketball takes down West Aurora in the Regional Semifinal

It’s time for the girls basketball postseason as Naperville Central begins their run hosting the regional semifinal. They take on 11 seeded West Aurora who is looking to pull the upset and snap their three game skid. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

Callie Tumilty gets the scoring going early

Redhawks come out aggressive early. Callie Tumilty steals the ball and puts two defenders on ice and scores with a nice bounce.

A few possessions later and Tumilty is at it again with her robbery. She takes the ball away and just cruises her way for the lay in. The Redhawks are up 10-0.

Trinity Jones is on the court

We can’t forget super Redhawk freshman Trinity Jones. After getting a piece of the ball she dribbles, puts on a nice euro step and scores with the foul.

Now it’s time for the hawks to unleash the three ball and Ella Burke is the one getting the call. 27-6 Central after the first.

West Aurora strikes first in the second quarter

The Blackhawks are looking to get a spark in the second quarter so they go towards senior Aspen Weeks who sinks a much needed three. She drops 20 points in the game.

New quarter, same hawks, but a new scorer with Megan Norkett wanting to get involved in the fun after the Tumilty miss.

West Aurora won’t give up as Nia Evans pulls up and puts it in.

Just before the break Jones continues to do her thing. They DVC player of the year takes a three and she got it. Central goes into the locker room up 40-18.

More freshman scoring

In the second half another Freshman continues to shine in Erin Hackett who nails a trifecta.

Despite a big deficit, the Blackhawks still show some fight. Makenzie Neary-Smith gets the bounce pass and gets the lay in to go. They trail 49-31.

The evening was all Redhawks as Jones adds on to her 27 point night and Central picks up their first regional semifinal win since 2018. They will face Plainfield East in the championship game.

