Naperville Central girls bowling takes an 11-pin win over Neuqua Valley

The girls bowling season rolls into conference play as Neuqua takes on Naperville Central at Parkside Lanes. The Redhawks are hoping to start the conference slate with a win after losing by 352 pins to the Wildcats last season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Chanel Edwards and Aniya Emerson start game one competitively

One of the key returners back for the blue and gold is senior Chanel Edwards, who’s back to nailing strikes.

Teammate Aniya Emerson lines up for a 6-10 spare. She rolls down the right side, knocking the pins down to complete the frame, and bowls a 194 in game one.

The Redhawks get some help from Alice Cecil, who lets the ball go and finishes the mission by knocking down all ten pins.

Maddie Davila with a strong showing in game two

Maddie Davila puts on a strong performance for the Redhawks in game two by not only nailing a strike, but also bowling a new game high of 220.

Back to the Neuqua, where Ayushree Pitre sends a smooth roll that culminates in a blowup that blows up all pins except number five, but it just falls for the strike.

Back to Edwards, who is in spare mode, but those are just as important on the scoreboard.

The strike fest resumes in favor of Naperville Central as Aggie Dubovsky bowls the Redhawks’ third-best series at 428.

Lizzie Atkinson says you want a strike? I’ll give you one, because that’s one way to do better.

Aniya Emerson continues to do her part in the spare game as she takes a series of 498, the second-best series for the Wildcats.

The top bowler for Neuqua is, who else but Edwards. This strike is part of a turkey for Edwards and a 521 series.

Naperville Central hit late pins to lock up the win

The Redhawks get some late help from Cecil by connecting on the 4-7 spare. Cecil bowls a series of 439.

Davila sends a bullet down the lane, knocking down all the pins. Davila is the top bowler on the day with a 534 series, which helps the Redhawks to an 11-pin win over the Wildcats 2157-2146.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!