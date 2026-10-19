Naperville Central girls cross country takes the DVC crown

The girls’ DVC cross country championship takes place on the campus of Northern Illinois University in DeKalb. Dozens of runners from the six conference schools are ready to hit the ground running and take home the conference crown. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hawks, Huskies and Wildcats start strong

The race is on at the sound of the gun. The start sees Alexandra Schwantes of DeKalb running to the front of the pack, right next to Metea’s Kaylee Russell, while the rest of the pack follows closely behind.

Going into the turn in mile one, Schwantes holds the lead for DeKalb. Trailing behind Schwantes are Naperville North’s Georgia Karstens and Sophia Schulz. The top eight runners feature Central’s Lauren Quigg in between Neuqua Valley’s Ariana Namvar and Anokia Raikar. Redhawk Carly Ernest is just behind Raikar while Kaylee Russell trails just behind Ernest with Chloe Piot of Naperville North in the hunt. Four more runners fall next with Huskies Ellianna White and Charlotte Crannell; Redhawk Katelyn Burke; and Mustang Srinika Gundlapally. Additionally, Redhawks Kaitlin Orf and Maddie Calvey, DeKalb’s Samantha Schwantes, and Waubonsie’s Estella Phelan and Dhanya Shanmugasundaram find themselves around the top 15. Mustangs Kailyn-Kira Chhe and Swara Kendale are just a little ways back, along with Valentina Namvar from Neuqua Valley.

Alexandra Schwantes takes a big lead

Mile two sees Schwantes taking a huge lead. Naperville North’s Sophia Schulz holds her own, with her teammate Georgia Karstens trailing behind in the top three. Mustang Kaylee Russell keeps pace with both Namvar and Raikar. Redhawks Lauren Quigg and Carly Ernest keep pace.

Racing into the top ten is Srinka Gundlapally. Redhawks Nora Goode and Katelyn Burke are neck and neck in the top 11. Huskie Chloe Piot leads another group of runners that includes Central’s Calvey and Orf; Huskies Elliana White and Charlotte Crannell; DeKalb’s Samantha Schwantes; and Estella Phelan of Waubonsie continue the charge.

Naperville Central knocks Naperville North from the top spot

Finishing strong and cruising into first place is Alexandra Schwantes with a time of 17:51.8. Sophia Schulz of Naperville North takes home 2nd place with a time of 18:30.4. In third place is Kaylee Russell, followed by Georgia Karstens in 4th place. Wildcats Ariana Namvar and Anokia Raikar place in the top 6. Lauren Quigg of Naperville Central is next, while Gundlapally finishes in 8th place. Redhawks Ernst, Burke, Calvey, and Orf finished in the top 12. Naperville Central breaks the Huskies’ 14-year winning streak, taking the first-place DVC plaque. The Huskies do end up in second place with Metea Valley in third.

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