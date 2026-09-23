Naperville Central girls flag football blanks Naperville North on Senior Night

It was an exciting Tuesday night for the Naperville Central girls flag football team, with the postseason kicking off next week. The festivities began with the Redhawks honoring their seniors before delivering a 22-0 win over crosstown rival Naperville North.

Naperville Central’s special night begins with the girls’ flag football team honoring its senior class to go with a crosstown showdown against Naperville North. Both teams face off on the gridiron for a second straight season after the Hawks won the inaugural matchup last year. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Huskies are on the move with quarterback Max Huang. Neither option is there, so she takes off and runs, and picks up a huge gain before getting her flag pulled at the 20-yard line.

Facing fourth down, the Huskies are going for it, needing to convert in the end zone. Huang heaves one up, but Lauren Moderi and the Central defense stand their ground, and the Hawks get the ball back.

Siena Tella vs Cat Stohner

In the second quarter, it’s the Huskies’ turn to step up on defense as Siena Tella makes the interception.

From one pick to another. Huang’s pass is tipped and intercepted by Cat Stohner, giving the Hawks great field position.

Though the defensive battle remains on point. Naperville Central goes for it on another fourth down, but Tella gets her name called once again as she makes another defensive stop.

The Stohner show rolls on

Following the stop, Cat Stohner comes off the blitz and grabs Huang’s flag for the safety, and it’s 2-0 Hawks.

The Redhawks feed off that, starting with Rosa Mazza. She gets the toss and sneaks past the defenders to get the first down

A few plays later, Aspen Reiner throws a short pass to Maya Stohner, and she’ll do the rest. Stohner glides past her defenders like they’re on roller skates, and that is a touchdown for the Redhawks. A great play by Stohner gives her squad a 9-0 lead at the halftime break.

A Tegan Marshall pick-six makes it 15-0 Redhawks, so the Huskies face a tough climb. Kendall Louthain is in at QB and finds Maddie Bauer, who picks up a first down, but the drive stalls later on.

Naperville Central girls flag football secures the Senior Night win

Naperville North gets the ball back as we go to the fourth quarter, but Louthain forgot Tegan Marshall is on the field, so she jumps the route and picks it off for her second interception of the game.

The Redhawks hope to capitalize and put the game on ice. Rosa Mazza glides down the sidelines before shifting directions, and it’s full steam ahead. It’s all green grass for Mazza, and it’s a 75-yard house call. That seals a 22-0 win for the Redhawks in the crosstown rivalry.

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