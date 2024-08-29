Naperville Central girls golf beats Metea Valley for second straight DVC win

DVC Girls Golf is back in action at Naperbrook Golf Couse, as the Redhawks of Naperville Central host the Mustangs of Metea Valley. Riding momentum off a slim one-stroke victory over rivals Naperville North last week, Ashika Patel and the Redhawks look for a second straight conference victory. Ansley Ellis and the Mustangs enter after a week away from competition, which saw the team place second at the Aurora City Invite and three golfers achieving personal bests. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley’s Ellie Buckland shows off the short game on hole one

Starting at Hole 1 with Metea Valley’s Ellie Buckland, the sophomore clears the bunker on a birdie attempt and, after a friendly roll, sets herself up for an easy par with the putter. She would finish the day with a 49, good for the third-best Mustang score.

Skipping ahead to Hole 4 with Patel, solid shots led to a 10ft putt for par. The junior continues to pace the Redhawks this season after winning the McGonagle Invitational last week.

Still on Hole 4, Poppy Marusin and Ashley Jenner squared off head to head. Jenner capitalized on a good tee shot landing just off the green for an easy par putt, leading the Mustangs with a 46 on the day.

Marusin with the correct speed but misses a birdie putt attempt to the right. She ends with a par putt of her own and a final score of 50 on the dot.

Naperville Central girls golf finishes the day in front of Metea Valley

To Hole 9, plenty of action as the day neared its end. Ansley Ellis lines up for par and comes up just short, ending the day with a 50 of her own.

Back with Patel, a great shot from the 9th fairway. It hits a slope on the green, kills all momentum, and trickles near the hole. Patel can’t collect the birdie but ends her day with a par and a round low of 38.

Fellow Redhawk Mae Binkowski, trapped in the bunker, escapes and gets the ball close enough for a clutch par attempt, sinking it through and ending with a 45 on the day.

Wrapping up with Redhawk Alexa Miller in the fairway, plants this one to the left side of the green. After a missed birdie attempt, she hits home the par putt and gives a fist bump to Binkowski.

After nine holes, the Redhawks successfully defended their home course; winning by 14 strokes against the Mustangs, their second-straight conference victory.