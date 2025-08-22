Naperville Central girls golf picks up another opening week win over Naperville North

The golf season is in full swing with the Naperville Central girls taking on Naperville North at the Springbrook golf course. Coming off its first McGonagle city championship since 2010, Naperville Central looks to keep the momentum going against crosstown rival, Naperville North. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks get off to another flying start

Opening the day on the par-four first hole, Central’s Erin Hackett executes a great approach shot to get onto the green. Hackett starts her day by sinking this putt for par.

After her top ten finish at the McGonagle, Addy Ciganek hits a nice shot over the bunker, landing on the green. The Naperville North senior is on her way to another strong day.

Following the second group on the first hole. Redhawk Alexa Miller hits a clean approach shot as the ball bounces onto the green for a potential birdie.

Moments later, Miller would come up just short on her birdie attempt, starting her day with a par.

Moving along to the par-three, fourth hole. Central’s Mae Binkowski hits a great tee shot near the hole, setting herself up for a birdie attempt. After coming up short on her birdie putt, Binkowski finishes the hole with a par.

Redhawk senior, Poppy Marusin, sneaks onto the green with her approach shot, setting herself for an uphill putt. Finding the bottom of the hole, Marusin continues the strong performance for the red and white.

Freshman Ally Andrews makes her mark for the Huskies

Shortly after the great approach shot from North freshman Ally Andrews. Andrews gets her putt to find the bottom of the hole to continue her strong start.

Swinging over to the seventh hole with Ciganek up to putt for the Huskies. The putt comes up short for the par as she taps it in for a bogey. Regardless, Ciganek finishes her day with a tie for the top score for the match with a 41.

Later on, after a great tee shot, Binkowski taps in the gimme for her second par of the afternoon.

Now onto the ninth and final hole. Central’s Marusin hits a nice approach shot, which takes a Redhawk bounce onto the green and rolls closer to the hole. Marusin finishes her day with a round score of 45, placing her in the top four.

Andrews looks to finish off the day strong. The freshman ends her round with the second-best score of the day for the Huskies.

Naperville Central girls golf starts the DVC schedule with a 2-0 opening week

Shortly after, Central’s Lia Elliot finishes her day with a nice putt that finds the bottom of the cup.

In this early-season matchup, the Redhawks get the win against the Huskies, 174-197. Central’s Alexa Miller and North’s Addy Ciganek finished their day with a score of 41. Redhawk senior Ashika Patel helps the cause just one stroke back with a 42.