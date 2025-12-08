Naperville Central girls gymnastics edges Naperville North in the Crosstown Clash

The annual girls gymnastics Crosstown Clash is back with Naperville North welcoming Naperville Central into the upstairs gym. It’s the first meet of the year for the Redhawks with the season celebrating the opening week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Redhawks shine on the vault to start the meet

The vault starts the festivities as Lydia Freeborn gets the Huskies off and flying with a performance of 8.65, the best score on the team in the event.

A Redhawk sprints down the mat as Ava Prokop adds another strong score for Naperville Central. She earns an 8.45 and ends up as the top Redhawk in the all around.

Harley Sambrooks from Naperville Central takes a turn as she hits the vault and lands smoothly on the mat. The Redhawk earns an 8.50 for the effort.

The top score in the event comes from Anna Lazaovski. She heads down the path and lands the Tsuk flip to the delight of her Redhawk teammates. She ends the vault in style with an 8.9.

The Huskies battle back on the bars

Moving over to the uneven bars where Redhawk Morgan Bullivant gives a valiant effort while battling through a thigh injury. Despite the leg wrap, Bullivant is able to stick the landing well and score a 7.30 and a fourth place finish.

Johanna Hacker hits the bars for Naperville North. She swings her momentum to set up the dismount as she softly lands down on the mat. She earns an even 7.00 for the Huskies.

Sophomore Madi Moungey only participates in the bars in the meet, but she certainly makes her one event count. She gets a lot of power behind her turns around the bar, releasing into the dismount as she gets an 8.70 to lead all scorers.

On the balance beam, Naperville Central hopes to regain the edge where Mia Brook calmly preps her dismount before using a cartwheel right into a backflip off the beam. That earns a 7.90, tops on the team and second best overall.

Ana Laboy from Naperville North also looks to end her routine with a flip, finishing on a high note with an even 7.00.

The best score in the event comes from Johanna Hacker. A smooth routine throughout which is capped off by a cartwheel, a jump turn and a backflip from the middle of the beam. That adds up to an 8.20 for the Husky.

Closing things out on the floor where Emme Castiau helps the Redhawks with a twisting finish to her routine. A 7.85 leads all Central gymnasts on the floor.

Just behind her is teammate Lia Bennett. A series of back handsprings helps the Redhawk to a 7.50 to give Central some cushion on the team scoreboard.

Naperville North is excited to see portions of the routine from Claire Roskos with the floor being her top event of the night.

The top score in both the floor exercise and the all around is Lydia Freeborn. Good height on the back handsprings leads to an 8.25 in the event and a 32.20 in the all-around, edging out teammate Johanna Hacker. Naperville Central earns the team victory to earn the Crosstown Clash plaque over Naperville North 121.65-116.80 after a fun night of friendly competition to start the season.