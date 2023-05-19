Naperville Central girls soccer dominates West Aurora

Naperville Central girls soccer takes complete control in the entirety of its match against West Aurora, winning by a score of 7-0. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Naperville Central Redhawks postseason journey begins at West Aurora. The Redhawks enter as the fourth seed and are coming off a 2-1 loss to defending state champion Metea Valley. West Aurora is the 13th seed and is looking to erase a three-game losing streak.

Naperville Central enjoys a solid half

We start off about 15 minutes into the match where Isabella Brozek curls in a corner kick. It finds the leaping head of Ella Burke who gets the goal and puts Naperville Central girls soccer up 1-0.

Just under four minutes left in the first half, Natalie Jordan receives the pass and she pulls off something amazing. Jordan fires from about 30 yards out from the net and places it just past the outstretching arms of the goalie. What a goal for Jordan! Redhawks take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Redhawks controlling possessions

Now into the second half, Megan Norkett crosses a ball in from the corner kick, and Madison Hackett is there to head it home. Central gets another goal off the corner kick and leads 3-0 with 37 minutes left in the game.

Redhawks threatening again off the corner, but this time Norkett pulls off the Olimpico, scoring off the corner! She throws off the Blackhawk goalie and extends Central’s lead to 4-0 with 25 minutes left in the game.

Naperville Central has held possession for pretty much the entire match. Here they work the ball around before Brozek sweeps one across the goal and finds Olivia Meyer who scores. Redhawks now lead 5-0 in the second half.

Hackett receives the ball here before laying off a perfectly waited-through ball that finds Alexandra Jonaitis. She toes a shot on goal that slips past the West Aurora goalie before Jonaitis taps it home from the goal line. Redhawks now lead 6-0.

Here comes Central on the attack. Jonaitis crosses one inside the box and it pinballs around a couple of players. It eventually finds the foot of Emma Orend and she gets the goal. It’s the seventh different Redhawk goal scorer and Naperville Central is able to take down West Aurora by a score of 7-0. The Redhawks will face Lockport in the regional final.

