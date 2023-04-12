Naperville Central girls’ soccer edges out Neuqua Valley in a DVC matchup

We are at Naperville Central for a DVC girls soccer matchup. The RedHawks look to continue a strong start to their season as they face off against the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A tightly contested first half

Starting the game 10 minutes in as Kate Wohlfeil puts a cross into the box that bounces up and hits Malia Shen on the hand resulting in a penalty.

Stepping up to take the penalty is Selma Larbi but she’s denied by Erin Hackett. A huge save from the freshman keeper to keep the game scoreless.

Four minutes later Selma Larbi picks out Safa Jeffery in the box and the sophomore’s shot barely crosses the line causing some confusion. Nonetheless it’s a goal, putting Neuqua ahead by one.

17 minutes to play in the half and the Wildcats are looking for a second. The corner bounces around in the box as Larbi’s chance is denied and then flying in is Alexis May who is also denied. The ball is eventually covered up by Erin Hackett.

Naperville Central trying to get something going through Megan Norkett but she’s taken down and the loose ball falls to Malia Shen whose shot goes just high.

Just under two minutes to play in the half. Natalie Jordan sends the ball into the box and meeting it is Zoe Fabian who punches the ball straight into the path of Megan Norkett who has an empty net to aim at. We go into the break all tied at one.

Malia Shen puts the RedHawks ahead early in the second half

Starting the second half strong is Naperville Central. Lauren Thorne plays a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Malia Shen and the freshman slots it into the back of the net. The red and white lead 2-1.

The RedHawks are looking to extend that lead. Megan Norkett shows off her speeds as she cuts through the Wildcat defense but before she can get a shot off Zoe Fabian comes sliding in to clear the danger.

Neuqua is still looking for the equalizer. Selmi Larbia gets the ball on top of the box as she turns and fires on net. But her curling effort is pushed over by Emma Dram.

Last chance for the Wildcats as Brianna Clasen has a shot from distance but its easily dealt with by Emma Dram.

Naperville Central holds on as the RedHawks pick up a 2-1 conference win over Neuqua Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!