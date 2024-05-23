Naperville Central girls soccer scores two in the second half to beat North in the Sectional Semis

Naperville Central girls soccer and Naperville North meet up at Plainfield North for an IHSA Sectional Semifinals. These two met earlier this month at Central in a scoreless draw that was rained out. The Huskies enter tonight’s match on a two-game winning streak, while the Redhawks are on fire as winners of seven straight. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Claire DeCook scores and Naperville North girls soccer leads at the half

North has possession, as Rachael Noren takes a spin and rips a shot toward net, but goalkeeper Emma Dram holds on for Central.

20 minutes in, Claire DeCook takes on a Redhawk defender, creates some space, and wraps her foot around the ball to bend it over the keeper! North leads 1-0.

The blue and orange look to add to their lead as Isa Polavieja fires it, but Dram is there for the save.

Corner kick chance for Central as Emerson Burke curls it towards the box. Nicole Sacek connects on the header, but North goalkeeper Olivia Ochsner secures it. The Huskies take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Redhawks score twice off the corner kick from Burke to Russell

Free-kick chance for the red and white as Bella Brozek blasts this one, but Ochsner gets a hand to it for a huge save for the Huskies.

About 20 minutes into the second, it’s Corner kick now for the Redhawks as Burke swings it in to Emma Russell at the far post, and she volleys it first time for the equalizer! What a strike, as we’re all square at one.

Another free-kick opportunity for Central as Eleanor Kane sends it towards the box. Nicole Smith gets open, but her leaning shot goes over the net.

DeCook gets through two Redhawk defenders and has a breakaway chance here. She tries to slot it in but hits the post, and the Redhawks clear it away.

It’s a corner kick for Central, and it’s Deja vu. Burke sends the cross far post to Russell, who once again hits it on the volley and bloops it over the North defense. She records the brace, and the Redhawks go up 2-1 with 12 minutes to go.

Burke steals the ball away from a Huskie defender as she goes into the box and tries to sneak it in, but it goes wide.

Noren tries to make something happen here for North as we close out the match. She goes for goal, but Dram hangs on for the clutch save for Central.

This is the last chance for the Huskies to get a late equalizer. Addison Sitzmann rips a shot, and it goes just wide of the net.

Naperville Central girls soccer gets past Naperville North and moves on to the Sectional Final

Naperville Central hangs on to defeat Naperville North 2-1, thanks to a second-half brace from Russell. The Redhawks will take on Plainfield North in the Sectional finals on Friday.