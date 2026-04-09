Naperville Central girls soccer starts the DVC with a 3-0 win over Neuqua

Let’s run into conference play for girls soccer as Neuqua Valley welcomes Naperville Central for the DVC opener. Both teams come in undefeated as the Wildcats look for their third straight win over the Hawks after beating them twice a season ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

It’s the Wildcats on the attack first, but the Redhawk defense reacts quickly, and Erin Hackett scoops the ball up for the save.

Here’s a free kick from Redhawk Kira Lambin. She sends a moonshot into the box, but Gabrielle Ray falls on the ball for the save.

Later on in the half, Emerson Burke lines up for a penalty kick. She targets the left side of the net, and it’s good for the goal and a 1-0 lead for the Redhawks.

Redhawks make a stand on defense

Neuqua heads the other way in search of the equalizer. Hackett runs into a sea of players for another save after Brooke Loudermilk tries the header. The Hawks keep their 1-0 lead at the half.

Malia Shen with a second-half show

In the second half, insert Malia Shen. She runs to the loose ball and takes advantage of the open window with a goal. Shen gives her squad a 2-0 lead.

How about another Shen goal? Sophia Cochran kicks a rainbow over to where Shen seizes another chance and scores. Shen with the brace and that’s all she wrote as the Redhawks remain undefeated with a clean sheet victory over Neuqua by a 3-0 score.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!