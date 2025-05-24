Naperville Central girls soccer tops Lockport to win second straight IHSA Regional title

It’s a breezy evening on the pitch as Naperville Central girls soccer hosts Lockport in the IHSA 3A Regional Final. The Redhawks are off to their best start in program history at 19-1-1 and are looking to capture a second straight regional crown after a dominant 10-0 win over Bolingbrook. Lockport arrives after a 5-0 shutout of West Aurora in the semifinal. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Naperville Central and Lockport open with a scoreless first half in the IHSA Girls Soccer Regional

Central looks to strike early. Bella Brozek controls the ball and finds Emma Russell, who lays it off to Nicole Sacek. She fires from twenty yards out, but Lockport keeper Olivia Luecke is there to make the stop. We remain scoreless.

Emerson Burke throws it in for Central, and Callie Tumilty collects the ball and fires just wide of the far post.

The Porters push back. Hayden Spodarek sets up a free kick, and Ava Kozak settles it before launching a shot just over the crossbar.

With six minutes left in the half, Lockport is on the attack. Gianna Cisneros finds Yurida Hernandez, who slips a pass to Tiffany Giannese. She races toward goal, but Redhawk goalkeeper Erin Hackett slides in with a clutch save to keep it 0-0.

Just before halftime, Emerson Burke gets another look but her strike rolls just wide right. We head into the break still scoreless.

Redhawk Callie Tumilty opens the floodgates in the second half

Into the second half now, and Central finally breaks through. Bella Brozek curls in a corner kick, and Callie Tumilty rises up and heads it home! The Redhawks strike first, 1-0 in the 49th minute.

Lockport responds quickly. Senior Tiffany Giannese takes the ball, beats her defender, and bends a beautiful shot into the top right corner. An incredible strike ties the match at 1-1!

The Redhawks come right back. Nicole Sacek sets up Tumilty, who crosses to Natalie Liesch. She plays a quick give-and-go with Paige Connelly, and Liesch buries the left-footer into the top corner! Central back on top, 2-1.

Naperville Central scores the game winner off the corner kick to win a second straight Girls Soccer Regional title

Later in the half, Brozek sends in another corner. It’s knocked back out by a Porter defender, but Brozek regains possession and chips it back into the box. Off the rebound, senior Rebecca Ruggiero is in the right spot to score and give Central a 3-1 lead!

Naperville Central secures a 3-1 win for its second consecutive regional title. The Redhawks improve to 20-1-1 and move on to face Neuqua Valley—the only team to beat them this season—in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday night.